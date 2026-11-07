Sugar House liquor store project paused over neighborhood concerns

Utah has paused plans for a Sugar House liquor store after neighbors raised concerns about traffic and a location near a recovery center. The state will listen to residents and consider options.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has put a proposed Sugar House liquor store project on hold after residents raised concerns about its location and the traffic it could bring to nearby neighborhoods.

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services planned to replace the existing Sugar House store with a new location at 815 East 2100 South. Neighbors worried customers and delivery trucks would use residential streets to get around traffic restrictions on 2100 South.

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“As of today, the department has put the project on hold, giving time and space to continue listening to residents,” DABS communications director Michelle Schmitt said in a statement to FOX 13 News. This SLC addiction recovery center isn't thrilled with its new neighbor — a state-run liquor store: An addiction recovery center isn't thrilled with its new neighbor — a state-run liquor store Alan Spencer, who has lived in the neighborhood for 35 years, said his concern was how drivers would get to and from the proposed store.

“I think the location’s fine. I think the infrastructure is a disaster,” Spencer said. Medians along 2100 South limit left turns at nearby streets. Some neighbors believe drivers trying to travel east could head north on 800 East and use Ramona Avenue to reach 900 East.

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The proposed entrance and exit location has not been confirmed by DABS. Spencer said parked cars leave limited space for traffic on residential streets.

“You’ve got one narrow lane in the center," he said. "People have to pull over to let other traffic by. " Neighbor Karen Cheek doesn't mind the store, but wants a way for customers to reach it that doesn’t send traffic through the neighborhood. “I have no problem with a liquor store.

I’ll probably use it, but there needs to be better access,” Cheek said. An online petition opposing the relocation collected more than 300 signatures. The site is also next to Fellowship Hall, a place where people in recovery gather for support. Earlier this year, Fellowship Hall’s David Vasquez told FOX 13 News he questioned whether a location next to the recovery community was the right place for a liquor store.

At the time, DABS said it understood the concerns and was willing to talk with Vasquez and others. The department said it had been looking for a replacement for the aging Sugar House store for years. Schmitt said the Utah State Legislature funded a replacement store in 2020 and that the department has been seeking a suitable location since then.

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She said the community has outgrown the existing store and new and replacement store decisions are informed by market studies and community needs. Another neighbor, Elaine, was glad to hear the state was listening to residents.

“There’s a lot of times that you want to be heard, and you’re not sure if the right people are listening,” she said. Spencer said he would like to see changes at 800 East and 2100 South that would allow drivers to turn east. For now, the project remains on hold while DABS works with Salt Lake City and considers its options. Recent Salt Lake City Stories