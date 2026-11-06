Sugar Artist Emma Jayne Morris Unveils Life-Size Royal Sugar Sculptures

Sugar artist Emma Jayne Morris reveals life-size sugar sculptures of the Prince and Princess of Wales at the Cake International show in Birmingham. The 130kg edible art features precise details.

Sugar artist Emma Jayne Morris has unveiled a monumental edible tribute to the Prince and Princess of Wales, creating life-size sculptures that have captivated attendees at the Cake International show in Birmingham. The intricate artwork, which took three months to complete, showcases Morris's exceptional skill in handling sugar paste and modeling chocolate to replicate the royal couple with stunning accuracy.

Edible Sculpture Specifications and Materials

The Prince and Princess of Wales figures stand at their real-life heights of 6ft 2in and 5ft 9in respectively, constructed using a sturdy internal framework of Rice Krispies and marshmallows. Together, the two edible figures weigh more than 130kg, comprising a staggering 20kg of modeling chocolate and approximately 100kg of sugar paste. This massive undertaking required precise engineering to support the weight while maintaining the delicate structural integrity of the sugar details.

Also read Pixar President Change: Jonathan Garson Replaces Jim Morris

Fidelity to Royal Attire and Features

Emma Jayne Morris dressed the Prince of Wales in his red Welsh Guards ceremonial uniform, complete with the Order of the Garter regalia, mirroring his appearance during public engagements. The Princess of Wales figure wears a replica of the Alexander McQueen dress she donned for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023. The sculptures are designed to capture not just the clothing but the physical likeness of the high-profile couple, a challenge Morris described as difficult due to the need for exact facial resemblance.

The Artist's Process and Challenges

Emma Jayne Morris, a mother-of-three from Aberdare, South Wales, noted that creating the likeness of the Princess of Wales was the most demanding aspect of the project. She explained that getting the features and resemblance correct for such high-profile individuals was very difficult, requiring intense focus over the three-month crafting period. The artist spent countless hours shaping the sugar paste to ensure that the facial features of both the Prince and Princess of Wales were recognizable and dignified.

Advertisement

Display at the Cake International Show

The completed sculptures are now on display at this year's Cake International show in Birmingham, where they serve as a centerpiece for the event. The exhibition highlights the advanced techniques used in modern sugar artistry, demonstrating how confectionery can be transformed into large-scale public art. Visitors to the show have the opportunity to view the intricate details of the uniforms and dresses, which were crafted using traditional pastry methods combined with sculptural techniques.

Cultural Impact and Future Display

This creation by Emma Jayne Morris adds to the growing interest in edible art and celebrity culture, blending culinary skills with royal fascination. The decision to use modeling chocolate and sugar paste allows for durable yet edible figures that can withstand public display without melting or deforming quickly. As the Cake International show continues in Birmingham, the Prince and Princess of Wales sculptures stand as a testament to the artist's dedication and the public's enduring interest in the British royal family.