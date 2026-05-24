Sugar: A Nostalgic Take on Modern Noir

Sugar is a compelling eight-episode drama series directed by Fernando Meirelles that follows the journey of John Sugar, played by Colin Farrell, a private investigator with a penchant for old Hollywood movies. As Sugar delves deeper into his cases, he begins to question his own identity and the true nature of reality.

Sugar is a delightful science fiction show on Apple TV that blends together noir-inspired aesthetics with a futuristic premise, set in modern Los Angeles and revolving around a private investigator's quest to track down a missing girl.

The show is unique as it uses the decaying, nostalgic backdrop of 1940s Hollywood to highlight how obsession with media has shaped the perception of reality for an entire generation. Colin Farrell delivers a standout performance as the enigmatic, pensive, and somewhat mysterious private investigator, who explores two mysteries within the show





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