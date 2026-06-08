Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan reveals she was kidnapped at 16

Keisha Buchanan, a singer from the pop group Sugababes, has revealed that she was kidnapped at the age of 16, just as the group's career was taking off. She was held captive for a few hours and the traumatic incident led to her having therapy to deal with what occurred.

Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan has revealed she was kidnapped at the age of 16, just as the pop group 's career was taking off. Keisha, now 41, has recalled the traumatic incident, revealed how she was snatched near her school just before her GCSE exams at the same time as the Sugababes were launching in 1998.

The ordeal meant her parents pulled her out of school and she never took her GCSE exams. Keisha was held captive for a few hours by her kidnapper and the traumatic incident led to her having therapy to try and deal with what occurred. She explained that she couldn't go into much detail about the incident as she planned to include it in an upcoming book, but she said she was basically taken after school by someone.

Keisha was held captive for a few hours by her kidnapper and the traumatic incident led to her having therapy to try and deal with what occurred. She said it was a few hours, which for a kid is a long time. When asked if she'd undergone therapy sessions to process what happened, she answered that of course she had, and had been an advocate of therapy since she was 16.

Keisha explained how the incident was one of the reasons she left school early, but she claimed she was also not allowed back to take her GCSE exams after taking time off to record Sugababes tracks with bandmates Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy. The group was formed in 1998 by All Saints manager Ron Tom, and Keisha was signed up to the band when her best friend Mutya invited her to watch her and Siobhan rehearse.

They went on to release their debut single Overload in 2000, scoring a number six position in the UK charts. Keisha is planning a tell-all book that details what she went through in the Sugababes, including the kidnapping, the numerous line-up changes, being kicked out of her own group and the fight to reclaim the band's name. When asked how the Sugababes are still going, she answered that it was by God's grace.

She genuinely feels that way because the things that have happened to them behind the scenes that no one even knows, like being kidnapped, she feels like there were so many things that have happened that really, some of them shouldn't have even survived and they're standing today





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