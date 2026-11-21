Barnham residents vote 94 percent to become a Crown dependency to block 930 asylum seekers at former RAF base. Symbolic move highlights local opposition.

Residents of the Suffolk village of Barnham have voted overwhelmingly to symbolically leave the United Kingdom in a direct protest against the government's plans to house nearly 1,000 male asylum seekers at a nearby former military base. The referendum, held in the small community, resulted in a decisive 94 percent majority in favor of the motion, with only sixteen individuals voting against the proposal. The result reflects intense local frustration over the decision by the Home Office to site a large-scale accommodation center just three miles away in Thetford, Norfolk.

Symbolic Vote Blocks Planning Control

The core mechanism of this protest relies on the villagers' desire to alter their constitutional status rather than strictly seceding from the nation. Voters were asked whether they wished to become a Crown dependency, similar to Guernsey, Jersey, or the Isle of Man. Such a status is believed by supporters to potentially place the community outside of standard Home Office planning control, thereby preventing the Government from granting itself consent to open the controversial camp. While the outcome holds no legal weight, the ballot explicitly suggested that this move would insulate the village from the fast-track Urgent Crown Development route currently being utilized by officials.

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Home Office Contract and Kier Involvement

The immediate trigger for the referendum was the signing of a £3.4million contract between the Home Office and construction giant Kier last month. This agreement paves the way for 930 single male migrants to be housed at the former RAF Barnham site. The Home Office originally earmarked the former nuclear weapons base in June and intends to bypass local council planning permissions entirely. This rapid deployment follows a similar movement in September, when villagers in Piddington, Oxfordshire, voted for independence to oppose a plan to house 1,250 asylum seekers at nearby military barracks.

Community Concerns and Environmental Impact

Helen Beck, chairwoman of the Barnham Residents Association, admitted the demand was symbolic but emphasized its necessity for raising the profile of the village's battle. Ms. Beck, a 67-year-old retired NHS executive, noted that the local opposition centers on the sheer scale of the proposed influx relative to the village's size. Barnham has a population of approximately 600 residents, and the association argues they lack the police presence or infrastructure to manage an influx of up to 931 men, many of whom are undocumented. Residents also expressed anxiety about safety in areas with no street lighting, fearing for their ability to walk around safely once the camp is operational.

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Historical Context and Political Response

Opposition to the camp is also rooted in the site's unique and dangerous history, as well as its environmental significance. The former RAF Barnham was used to teach troops to operate the first tanks of World War One and served as one of only two nuclear weapons stores in the country during the Cold War, including a former mustard gas store. Ms. Beck argued that placing asylum seekers in such accommodation could be traumatizing for those fleeing conflict, contrasting the site's past military secrecy with the current government's actions. Furthermore, the village is located in a protection area for ground-nesting birds, including stone curlews, nightjars, and woodlarks, raising environmental conservation concerns.

Flags and Future Advocacy

To celebrate their symbolic independence, villagers unveiled a new flag featuring a stone-curlew bird, reportedly named Andy Barnham. The referendum saw volunteers visit over 200 homes and issue 380 voting slips to adult residents aged 18 and over. Ballots were cast in the village hall between 10am and 4pm, with sealed envelope options available for those unable to attend in person. Reform UK Home Affairs spokesperson Zia Yusuf attended the announcement, criticizing the plans for de-humanizing local people and turning their lives upside down. He described the government's failure to listen to residents as outrageous, aligning with the villagers' sentiment that the UK is being treated as a soft touch for illegal immigration.