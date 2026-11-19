Suffolk Police report 5327 offences detected by new AI cameras during a 28-day trial on the A12, prompting an extension to the A14 to combat driver distraction.

Suffolk Police have revealed that their new artificial intelligence cameras detected 5,327 driving offences during a 28-day trial on the A12 in Suffolk. The initiative, conducted over the summer, has prompted the force to extend the trial to the A14 starting next Tuesday. Chief Inspector Gary Miller described the findings as staggering, noting an average of 190 offences detected per day.

AI Detection Mechanism And Technology

The technology utilizes high-definition cameras equipped with infrared flashes to capture images through windscreens in all weather conditions and at any time of day or night. Artificial intelligence automatically analyzes these photographs to identify specific violations such as drivers using mobile phones or failing to wear seatbelts. Officers showcased the system's capabilities by posting images of a Volvo driver eating a hot dog with two hands off the wheel and another motorist holding a hot drink and a phone simultaneously.

Also read UT Austin police urge public to avoid Speedway amid police activity

Stakeholder Positions On Road Safety

Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore, emphasized that the scheme aims to make roads safer for everyone in the region. He stated that more than 5,300 offences detected in just 28 days shows too many people are taking unnecessary risks. Passmore noted that using a mobile phone or not wearing a seatbelt can have devastating consequences for drivers, passengers, and other road users, often contributing to serious collisions.

Chief Inspector Gary Miller highlighted the ongoing need for targeted enforcement to change driver behavior and reduce the risk of fatal and serious injury collisions. He argued that the sheer volume of offences detected within a relatively short period underscores the necessity for continued intervention to address the high number of individuals continuing to take risks on the road.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact Of Camera Enforcement

The trial results included 3,008 motorists who failed to wear a seatbelt while driving in a single month. Over half of the detected offences resulted in motorists receiving either a fine or being assigned to an awareness course. These figures demonstrate the scale of non-compliance with basic safety regulations and the effectiveness of automated enforcement in identifying violations that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Suffolk Police plan to extend the trial to the A14 from Tuesday following the success of the initial phase on the A12. The force continues to monitor the situation and will likely adjust their enforcement strategies based on the data gathered from the expanded trial. The initiative represents a significant step in utilizing advanced technology to improve road safety standards and reduce accident rates in the county.