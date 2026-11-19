Suffolk Police deployed AI cameras on the A12, detecting over 5,300 seatbelt and distraction violations in 28 days, prompting plans to expand to the A14.

Suffolk Police have announced the deployment of advanced artificial intelligence camera technology across major roadways in Suffolk, revealing that the system identified 5,327 driving infringements during a preliminary trial. The force highlighted specific violations captured by the cameras, including images of drivers eating hot dogs and drinking coffee while operating their vehicles. This enforcement initiative aims to reduce serious road casualties by automatically detecting offenders who fail to wear seatbelts or use mobile phones behind the wheel.

Trial Results On The A12 Road

The initial deployment of the AI cameras took place on the A12 in Suffolk over a 28-day period during the summer months. During this trial, the automated system recorded 5,308 instances where motorists failed to wear a seatbelt, alongside numerous other distracted driving violations. The high-definition cameras utilize infrared flash technology, allowing them to capture clear images through windscreens regardless of whether it is day or night or what the weather conditions are.

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Suffolk Police stated that the new technology has detected over 5,300 offences with an average of 190 offences spotted per day. The cameras take high-definition pictures with an infrared flash, meaning pictures can be taken through windscreens in the day or the night and through all weather conditions. AI then automatically analyses the photographs to see if drivers are on their phone or not wearing a seatbelt. Officers showcased their new tech on social media by posting photos of drivers drinking coffee and eating food, with some also on their phones.

The driver of a Volvo had two hands off the wheel while eating what looks like a service station hotdog. This picture taken from an AI camera shows a motorist with a hot drink in one hand and a mobile phone in another. Over half of the offences detected resulted in motorists receiving either a fine or being given an awareness course. The figures demonstrate the sheer volume of offences detected within a relatively short enforcement period.

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Stakeholder Views On Road Safety

Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore, emphasized that the primary purpose of the scheme is making Suffolk's roads safer for everyone. He noted that more than 5,300 offences detected in just 28 days shows that too many people are still taking unnecessary risks on the local roads. Mr Passmore stated that using a mobile phone while driving or failing to wear a seatbelt can have devastating consequences, not only for the driver but for passengers and other road users.

Chief Inspector Gary Miller described the statistics from the first trial as staggering and amounting to an average of 190 offences detected per day. He explained that these figures underline concerns about the number of people still continuing to take unnecessary risks such as not wearing a seat belt and not being in proper control of the vehicle. Mr Miller added that the volume of offences highlights the ongoing need for targeted enforcement and road safety interventions aimed at changing driver behaviour.

Tim Passmore acknowledged that these behaviors continue to be factors in serious and fatal collisions across Suffolk. He stated that he fully supports the use of this technology as part of a wider approach to improving road safety through enforcement. The force has contacted drivers for comment regarding the specific incidents captured by the surveillance equipment.

Expansion To The A14 Highway

Following the success and data collection from the A12 trial, Suffolk Police announced they will extend the trial to the A14 starting on Tuesday. This expansion indicates a commitment to utilizing the AI technology more broadly across the county's transport infrastructure. The move follows the discovery of 3,008 motorists who failed to wear a seatbelt while driving in a single month during the initial phase.

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The authorities aim to continue using these targeted interventions to reduce the risk of fatal and serious injury collisions. By maintaining a visible presence of enforcement technology, the police hope to deter drivers from engaging in dangerous practices. The decision to expand to the A14 suggests that the initial data provided sufficient evidence of the effectiveness of the automated monitoring system.

As the trial moves to the A14, residents and commuters can expect continued monitoring of driving behaviors. The goal remains to save lives and prevent injuries by holding drivers accountable for distracted driving and safety non-compliance. The data collected from this expanded phase will likely inform further strategies for road safety in the region.