Suffering from Sleep Apnea? Sleeping on Two Pillows Could Have a Downside

A study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology found that using two stacked pillows while sleeping, elevating the head between 20 degrees and 35 degrees, could lead to increased intraocular pressure in two-thirds of glaucoma patients.

It's not just about when you go to bed, but how your head hits the pillow that can significantly influence several aspects of your well-being, from breathing and digestion to spine alignment .

Those who prefer sleeping with two pillows may want to reconsider as a new position could have an unexpected health risk. Propping up the head with an additional pillow may provide temporary relief from sleep apnea, acid reflux or sinus pressure, but a study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology found that two stacked pillows with an elevation ranging from 20 degrees to 35 degrees were linked to increased internal eye pressure, or intraocular pressure (IOP), in two-thirds of glaucoma patients.

Key movement that is 'so small' can help your brain clean itself: study. Since elevated head position increases IOP, some clinicians have recommended their patients to sleep on multiple pillows to increase the height of their head over their heart.

The study also found that younger participants aged under 44 had significantly greater intraocular pressure increases than their older peers, leading researchers to believe that elevating the head inadvertently causes the neck to flex and the jugular veins to constrict, which blocks fluid from draining properly from the eyes. This was confirmed in a separate test on different volunteers, showing increased blood flow to the jugular veins in the high-pillow position.

The study looked at the elevated head position of back sleepers and its effect on IOP, not side sleepers. Previous research has linked lower pressure to using wedge pillows or raising the top end of the bed, but the jury's still out on which is the most optimal position for patients with glaucoma as there is not strong enough evidence from high-quality clinical research to recommend otherwise.

Sleep specialists advise against more than one pillow as it allows for a more natural alignment of the spine and neck, lowering the risk of pain and discomfort. However, putting one pillow under the knees and another under the neck can support better spinal alignment, according to Johnson





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sleeping Pillows Intraocular Pressure Glaucoma Sleep Position Spine Alignment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BCSO: Man dead after suffering gunshot wound, found unconscious outside far West Side homeThe Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential homicide after a man died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen Wednesday night.

Read more »

Why modern parents feel more sleep deprived than our ancestors didOur ancestors probably didn't suffer as much from parental sleep deprivation, leading some scientists to reconsider guidelines for today's new parents.

Read more »

Former ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Ali Fedotowsky Defends ‘Sleep Divorce’ From Husband Kevin MannoAli Fedotowsky and her husband Kevin Manno are defending their very amicable 'sleep divorce,' revealing why they don't sleep in the same bed

Read more »

French national suffering symptoms on return trip from hantavirus-striken cruiseToday's Video Headlines: 05/10/26

Read more »