Reform UK MP Suella Braverman declared a £100,000 fee for Channel 4's Celebrity Handcuffed, where she is tethered to Katie Price.

Reform UK MP Suella Braverman has earned £100,000 for taking part in Celebrity Handcuffed, a reality show in which she is tethered to former glamour model Katie Price. The Channel 4 series is due to be released next year. Mrs Braverman, a former home secretary, declared her fee in the latest register of MPs' interests, which lists the payment alongside the work she completed for the programme.

The show forces each celebrity pairing to do everything together while competing against other famous duos. Filming for the series began at the start of last month, and the celebrity contestants were reportedly not told who they would be shackled to until the first day of production.

Also read Suella Braverman Declares £100,000 Fee for Celebrity Handcuffed with Katie Price

How the Celebrity Handcuffed Fee Was Declared

Mrs Braverman's entry in the register shows she completed 200 hours of work for the production company 72 Films, which is owned by Fremantle. Her declaration also states that she has agreed to provide ongoing publicity services after filming, as required.

The register entry is the source of the £100,000 figure reported for her participation. The filing gives MPs' transparency records a direct link between a sitting politician and a commercial television commitment, which is why the declaration has drawn attention.

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The format of the programme is built around forced partnerships. Celebrities are handcuffed to one another for the duration of the production, meaning every task, meal and public appearance is shared by the pair.

Views on the Pairing Between Braverman and Price

A source speaking to The Sun at the start of filming said that Katie Price and Suella Braverman were expected to be a contentious match, though they may find common ground. The source described Katie Price as known for her outrageous life, while Mrs Braverman, the former Tory Home Secretary, was said to hold her own strong opinions.

The same source pointed to a shared experience between the two women. Both are mothers who have spoken publicly about balancing a high-profile life with parenthood, and the source suggested this could become a point of connection. Bosses at the show were said to hope the format would make great television and could prove transformative for the celebrities taking part.

Mrs Braverman was in charge of the Home Office from 2022 to 2023 under the previous Conservative government. She later defected to Nigel Farage's Reform UK at the beginning of this year and now serves as the party's education spokesman.

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What the Series Means for Viewers and Next Steps

Celebrity Handcuffed is a spin-off of a civilian version of the Channel 4 series, which launched in March. In that original format, pairs of people with opposing views and habits were handcuffed together 24/7, and the pair that lasted the longest won £100,000.

The celebrity version carries the same competitive structure, with Georgia Harrison, the Love Island star turned campaigner, and model Lady Victoria Hervey among the other duos. Former footballer Neil Ruddock will be handcuffed to drag queen Bimini. Viewers will see how each pairing copes with the constant contact the format demands when the series reaches Channel 4 next year.