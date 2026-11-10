Suella Braverman Declares £100,000 Fee for Celebrity Handcuffed with Katie Price

Reform UK MP Suella Braverman has declared a £100,000 fee for appearing on Channel 4's Celebrity Handcuffed, where she is tethered to Katie Price in a televised competition.

Reform UK MP Suella Braverman has declared a £100,000 fee for appearing on Channel 4's reality series Celebrity Handcuffed, in which she is tethered to former glamour model Katie Price. The fee was recorded in the latest register of MPs' interests. The series is due to be released next year.

The show forces each celebrity pairing to do everything together while competing against other famous duos. Filming began at the start of last month, and the celebrity contestants were reportedly unaware of who they were being shackled to until the first day of production.

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How the Celebrity Handcuffed Format Works

Celebrity Handcuffed pairs famous contestants who must remain physically linked throughout the competition. Each duo has to complete tasks together, and the partners compete against other famous pairings for the series win.

The celebrity version is based on a civilian series that launched on Channel 4 in March. In that version, pairs of people with opposing views and habits were handcuffed together 24/7, and the pair that lasted the longest won £100,000.

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Mrs Braverman's register entry shows she completed 200 hours of work for the production company 72 Films, which is owned by Fremantle. Her entry also states that she has agreed to provide ongoing publicity services after filming as required.

Braverman and Price Pairing Draws Mixed Reactions

A source speaking to The Sun at the start of filming said that Katie and Suella should prove to be a contentious match but may end up finding common ground. The source described Katie Price as known for her outrageous life, while Suella Braverman has strong opinions of her own.

The same source noted that both women are mothers who have spoken about juggling a high-profile life with parenthood, which may give them a point of connection. Bosses at the show hope the pairing will make great television and could prove transformative for the celebrities taking part.

Mrs Braverman was in charge of the Home Office from 2022 to 2023 in the previous Tory government. She defected to Nigel Farage's Reform UK at the beginning of this year and now serves as the party's education spokesman.

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Other Pairings and What Comes Next

Love Island star turned campaigner Georgia Harrison and model Lady Victoria Hervey are also among the duos on the series. Former footballer Neil Ruddock will be handcuffed to drag queen Bimini, adding another contrasting pairing to the competition.

Celebrity Handcuffed is due to be released on Channel 4 next year. Until then, Mrs Braverman's declared fee and her ongoing publicity commitments remain on the public record in the register of MPs' interests.