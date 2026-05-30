Sue Tilley's painting of Lucian Freud could fetch $47 million

The news text highlights the story of Sue Tilley, who created a painting of Lucian Freud, a renowned artist. The painting is expected to fetch a significant amount of money, $47 million, at an upcoming auction.

When Sue Tilley met Lucian Freud , it changed her life. Now a painting of her could fetch $47 million ICE officer wanted in the shooting of a man during the Minneapolis crackdown is arrested in TexasThe vibes in Canada feel much different than the US as the World Cup arrivesOscar-winning 'Star Wars' editor Marcia Lucas dies at 80Happy is an Asian elephant.

But is she also a person? Nipper, stay! The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House anglePlastic bags don't go in the recycling bin.

What should you do instead? Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAbout 8% of the country lacked health insurance in 2025, new data shows.

That could rise next yearHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseIn farm country, an old American pickup truck becomes more than a workhorseHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a TrumpWith a stalemate in Ukraine and discontent at home, Putin seems ready to escalate his warThe Afternoon WireICE officer wanted in the shooting of a man during the Minneapolis crackdown is arrested in TexasThe vibes in Canada feel much different than the US as the World Cup arrivesOscar-winning 'Star Wars' editor Marcia Lucas dies at 80Happy is an Asian elephant. But is she also a person?

Nipper, stay! The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House anglePlastic bags don't go in the recycling bin. What should you do instead?

Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAbout 8% of the country lacked health insurance in 2025, new data shows. That could rise next yearHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseIn farm country, an old American pickup truck becomes more than a workhorseHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a TrumpU.

S. NewsEileen Wang, the former mayor of Arcadia, Calif. , at right, exits federal court after pleading guilty on charges of acting as an illegal agent for the Chinese government on Friday, May 29, 2026, in Los Angeles. Eileen Wang, the former mayor of Arcadia, Calif. , exits federal court after pleading guilty on charges of acting as an illegal agent for the Chinese government on Friday, May 29, 2026, in Los Angeles.

An American flag hangs inside a cafe in Arcadia, Calif. , Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in the city whose former mayor, Eileen Wang, pleaded guilty to being an illegal agent of the Chinese government. A person stands outside a Chinese-language bookstore in Arcadia, Calif. , Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in the city whose former mayor, Eileen Wang, pleaded guilty to being an illegal agent of the Chinese government.

Austin Bouman practices Kung Fu in a studio in Arcadia, Calif. , Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in the city whose former mayor, Eileen Wang, pleaded guilty to being an illegal agent of the Chinese government. Eileen Wang, the former mayor of Arcadia, Calif. , at right, exits federal court after pleading guilty on charges of acting as an illegal agent for the Chinese government on Friday, May 29, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Eileen Wang, the former mayor of Arcadia, Calif. , at right, exits federal court after pleading guilty on charges of acting as an illegal agent for the Chinese government on Friday, May 29, 2026, in Los Angeles. Eileen Wang, the former mayor of Arcadia, Calif. , exits federal court after pleading guilty on charges of acting as an illegal agent for the Chinese government on Friday, May 29, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Eileen Wang, the former mayor of Arcadia, Calif. , exits federal court after pleading guilty on charges of acting as an illegal agent for the Chinese government on Friday, May 29, 2026, in Los Angeles. An American flag hangs inside a cafe in Arcadia, Calif. , Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in the city whose former mayor, Eileen Wang, pleaded guilty to being an illegal agent of the Chinese government.

An American flag hangs inside a cafe in Arcadia, Calif. , Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in the city whose former mayor, Eileen Wang, pleaded guilty to being an illegal agent of the Chinese government. A person stands outside a Chinese-language bookstore in Arcadia, Calif. , Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in the city whose former mayor, Eileen Wang, pleaded guilty to being an illegal agent of the Chinese government.

A person stands outside a Chinese-language bookstore in Arcadia, Calif. , Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in the city whose former mayor, Eileen Wang, pleaded guilty to being an illegal agent of the Chinese government. Austin Bouman practices Kung Fu in a studio in Arcadia, Calif. , Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in the city whose former mayor, Eileen Wang, pleaded guilty to being an illegal agent of the Chinese government.

Austin Bouman practices Kung Fu in a studio in Arcadia, Calif. , Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in the city whose former mayor, Eileen Wang, pleaded guilty to being an illegal agent of the Chinese government. LOS ANGELES — In 2024, voters in the Southern California city of Arcadia elected the first all-Asian city council in the city’s history.

Now, one of those politicians has pleaded guilty to being an illegal agent of the Chinese government. Former Arcadia Mayor Eileen Wang’s plea,continues a saga that some residents of the area worry could bring unfair scrutiny on the broader Chinese and Asian American community. Arcadia has gone under rapid demographic change in the last two decades as immigrants from China, Taiwan and Hong Kong flocked to the San Gabriel Valley east of Los Angeles.

After Wang’s case was made public May 11, the news made national headlines and filled the unassuming suburban city with anger, disappointment and murmurs of quiet concern. On social media, fears about spies and Chinese Communist Party influence abounded.

“We cannot allow this moment to become an excuse for people to paint entire communities with one brush or weaponize ethnicity for political gain,” acting Mayor Paul Cheng said in a statement. Wang agreed in April to plead guilty to doing the bidding of Chinese officials by sharing articles favorable of Beijing on a news website she ran, without notifying the U.S. government as required by law.

The 56-year-old was elected in November 2022 to a five-person City Council, from which the mayor is selected on a rotating basis. She was born in Chengdu, China, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1995. The San Gabriel Valley is home to the largest concentration of residents of Chinese and Taiwanese descent in the United States. Beginning in the 1970s, real estate developers marketed the region as “Chinese Beverly Hills” to woo affluent immigrants.

As the population grew, it became a haven for newer immigrants who could go about life without needing English, access business opportunities, and avoid putting their children through China’s intensely competitive education system. Arcadia’s population of about 53,000 is majority Asian, like many other cities in the region.

Ted Tseng, 52, arrived in Arcadia from Taiwan nearly 40 years ago with his parents, who emigrated because they feared potential conflict between Taiwan and China.pleaded guilty to the same charge last year and is now serving a four-year prison sentence. Sun was the treasurer for Wang’s 2022 election campaign. A statement shared by Wang’s lawyers references her “trust and love for apparently the wrong person who ultimately led her astray.

” April Verlato, a former City Council member who served with Wang, said Wang and Sun lived together, and Sun accompanied Wang wherever she went.

“She was being selfish, getting sworn in as mayor and not resigning when she knew she was going to be pleading guilty to something,” Verlato said. It is not surprising that the Chinese government would attempt to exert political influence in the region, especially given the increased political tension and economic rivalry between China and the U.S. in recent years, said Wei Li, a professor of Asian Pacific American Studies at Arizona State University.

“A lot of countries, if they have the will and if they have the means, will try to influence their diaspora,” Li said. , who also pleaded guilty to being an illegal agent of the Chinese government, regarding local politicians that Beijing could influence. In reports to Chinese officials, Sun and Chen called Wang a “New Political Star” and bragged about her contacts with mainstream U.S. politicians.

They also wrote of combatting “anti-China forces” such as Taiwan independence and the Falun Gong, an exiled anti-communist spiritual movement. In a January 2023 message from Chen to Wang referenced in Sun’s criminal complaint, Chen said: “You are doing a good job, I hope you can continue the good work, make Chinese people proud.

”Not only was the news of her guilty plea like a “slap in the face,” the reaction from some community members has also been painful, said Cheng, the acting mayor. Some residents at a May 19 City Council meeting blamed remaining council members for enabling Wang and called for their resignations.

“I’ve been called more names, been told to go back to China although that’s not where I’m from,” said Cheng, who came to the U.S. from Taiwan at age 2. For many Arcadia residents and workers, life was as usual the day after the news broke. Many smiled apologetically when asked about the issue, saying they don’t pay attention to politics.

Aliza Mo, who emigrated from China six years ago for her children’s education, said she first thought the headlines must be exaggerated. When she learned what Wang pleaded guilty to, she changed her mind. Ding covers California breaking news for The Associated Press. She focuses on law enforcement and the courts, and is based in Los Angeles.





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lucian Freud Sue Tilley Painting Auction $47 Million

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sue Tilley Reunites with Lucian Freud's Iconic Painting Ahead of Sotheby's AuctionModel Sue Tilley posed in front of Freud's 'Sleeping by the Lion Carpet' during an interview at Sotheby's as the painting heads to auction, expected to fetch millions.

Read more »

Model Sue Tilley Reflects on Lucian Freud Masterpiece Heading to AuctionSue Tilley, the model for Lucian Freud's famous painting 'Sleeping by the Lion Carpet,' discusses her experience posing for the artist as the work goes up for sale at Sotheby's with a multi-million dollar estimate.

Read more »

Sue Tilley reflects on Lucian Freud masterpiece heading to auctionFormer model Sue Tilley discusses Lucian Freud's Sleeping by the Lion Carpet, its creation, its place in modern art and the upcoming Sotheby's sale valued at up to thirty‑five million pounds.

Read more »

Sue Tilley's portrait by Lucian Freud could fetch £35m at auctionSue Tilley, the subject of one of Lucian Freud's defining masterpieces, hopes the portrait will show people that big girls can do well as the painting goes up for auction and could fetch up to £35 million. The painting, Sleeping by the Lion Carpet, will go up for sale for the first time as part of The Lewis Collection from Sotheby's in June. The portrait, which was painted from 1995 to 1996, features Tilley slouched on a leather couch fully naked and has been estimated to sell for between £25 to £35 million.

Read more »