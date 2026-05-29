Sue Tilley Reunites with Lucian Freud's Iconic Painting Ahead of Sotheby's Auction

Model Sue Tilley posed in front of Freud's 'Sleeping by the Lion Carpet' during an interview at Sotheby's as the painting heads to auction, expected to fetch millions.

Sue Tilley , the British model famously painted by Lucian Freud , posed in front of the artist's iconic work "Sleeping by the Lion Carpet" during an interview at Sotheby's auction house in London on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

The painting, which captures Tilley in a relaxed pose on a vibrant carpet, is expected to fetch millions at an upcoming auction. Tilley, who became a muse for Freud in the 1990s, shared memories of the sittings and her enduring connection to the piece. She described the experience as both intimate and challenging, noting Freud's meticulous attention to detail and his ability to capture raw humanity.

The portrait, measuring over six feet wide, is considered one of Freud's masterpieces, showcasing his signature style of unflinching realism. Sotheby's has not yet disclosed the reserve price, but art experts predict it could exceed $50 million, given the high demand for Freud's work. The auction is scheduled for June 2026, with proceeds going to the Freud estate.

Tilley, who now works as a benefits adviser, expressed mixed emotions about the sale, acknowledging the painting's significance in her life while understanding its place in art history. She recalled the long hours spent in Freud's studio, the silence broken only by the scratch of his brush, and the eventual sense of accomplishment when the work was completed. The interview was accompanied by a photo session where Tilley recreated the pose from the painting, albeit in modern attire.

The event drew art enthusiasts and media, highlighting the enduring fascination with Freud's portraits. Sotheby's officials praised the painting as a highlight of their summer auction series, noting its provenance and emotional resonance. The sale is expected to attract bidders from around the world, cementing Freud's legacy as one of the 20th century's greatest portraitists. For Tilley, the reconnection with the painting was a poignant journey back in time, reminding her of the unique bond between artist and muse.

She hopes the new owner will cherish the work as much as she does. The painting "Sleeping by the Lion Carpet" has been in a private collection for decades and is now being offered to the public for the first time. Its debut at auction marks a significant moment in the art market, with collectors eager to acquire a piece of Freud's celebrated oeuvre.

Tilley's story adds a personal dimension to the sale, offering insight into the creative process behind the canvas. As the art world anticipates the bidding, Tilley remains grateful for the opportunity to have been part of Freud's artistic journey. Her pose in front of the painting serves as a testament to the timeless power of portraiture and the deep connections it fosters between sitter and viewer.

The Sotheby's auction will be a landmark event, showcasing not only Freud's genius but also the enduring legacy of his models, who helped bring his visions to life. The painting's vibrant colors and intimate composition continue to captivate audiences, much as they did when first unveiled. With the auction date approaching, excitement builds among collectors and art lovers alike, all eager to own a piece of history. Tilley, however, remains humble, focused on the memories rather than the monetary value.

She hopes the painting will find a home where it is appreciated for its artistic merit. The photo of her standing before the canvas serves as a bridge between past and present, a moment captured for posterity. As the art world gears up for this auction, the spotlight on Tilley and Freud's collaboration reminds us of the enduring power of art to touch lives and transcend time.

The interview at Sotheby's offered a rare glimpse into the story behind the masterpiece, highlighting the human element in the world of high-stakes art sales





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