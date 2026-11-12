Sue Perkins Reveals New Partner After Split From Anna Richardson

Television presenter Sue Perkins confirms she is in a new relationship five years after her separation from Anna Richardson. The comedian discussed her life and partnership while appearing on the How To Fail podcast.

Television presenter and comedian Sue Perkins has publicly confirmed she is in a new romantic relationship, marking a significant personal update five years after her high-profile separation from fellow broadcaster Anna Richardson. The 57-year-old comedian discussed the development during a recent appearance on the How To Fail podcast hosted by Elizabeth Day. This marks the first time Perkins has referred to a current partner in a public forum, although she has chosen to keep the individual's identity private. The revelation offers a glimpse into her personal life following a period of relative privacy since her split in June 2021.

Perkins Discusses New Romance And Mental Health

Sue Perkins shared details about her daily life and emotional well-being while speaking with podcast host Elizabeth Day. She described a recent morning moment involving tears and a conversation with her unnamed partner about the overwhelming nature of morning news cycles. Perkins expressed distress over specific global stories, mentioning the image of a seven-year-old girl in Gaza and the cumulative weight of tragic news events. She questioned the habit of consuming such distressing content daily, highlighting the emotional toll it takes on individuals trying to navigate personal and global crises.

Also read Sue Perkins Blasts BBC Over Bake Off Treatment, Threatened Quit for Kindness

During the same interview, Perkins opened up about her partner's recent health struggles. She explained that they had spent time baking together as a way to cope with the stress and anxiety caused by her partner's illness. Perkins noted that she does not normally make bread but engaged in the activity as an intense diversionary tactic to support her significant other. The two spent their time silently preparing a complicated loaf of bread, a simple domestic act that provided comfort and focus during a difficult period. This candid sharing underscores the supportive dynamic of her new relationship.

Historical Context Of Split With Anna Richardson

The announcement of Perkins's new relationship brings attention to her previous long-term partnership with Naked Attraction host Anna Richardson. The couple began dating in 2013 after meeting at a party and remained together for seven years before their relationship ended. Sources close to the pair reported that both women were devastated by the breakup, which was first reported in June 2021. The separation followed a pattern Perkins has previously observed in her own romantic history, where her relationships have consistently lasted approximately seven years. She has described herself as a serial monogamist who struggles to keep relationships permanent, admitting to the repetitive nature of her romantic cycles.

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Following the split, Richardson described the experience as excruciatingly painful and spent a year alone grappling with heartbreak and unhappiness. The former couple initially ceased communication to allow themselves space to detach from familiar patterns and grow individually. However, they have since rebuilt their connection as close friends. Richardson has since moved on and is in a relationship with charity boss Simon Marks, whom she met through mutual friends in 2022. The continued friendship between Perkins and Richardson highlights a mature and supportive resolution to their breakup.

Reflections On Relationships And Personal Growth

Sue Perkins has reflected on the dynamics of her past relationships and the lessons learned from her separation. She acknowledged that she and Richardson grew out of their long-term happy arrangement, a natural progression that does not diminish the quality of their shared time. Richardson has also spoken openly about the differences between dating men and women, noting that relationships with women can be more emotionally intense. She previously mentioned that while dating men might involve simpler dynamics related to food and football, partnerships between women require a deeper understanding of each other's feelings. Despite these insights, Richardson has consistently resisted labeling her sexuality, describing it as fluid rather than fixed.

As she navigates this new chapter, Sue Perkins remains active in her professional career. She is currently touring with her stand-up show titled The Eternal Shame of Sue Perkins. Additionally, she has released a new audiobook, Attention Please, which explores her personal experiences of living with ADHD following her diagnosis in 2023. These professional endeavors demonstrate her continued commitment to sharing her story and connecting with audiences. The combination of her public appearances and personal revelations provides a comprehensive view of a public figure evolving through significant life changes while maintaining her comedic and creative output.