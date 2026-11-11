Sue Perkins Reveals New Love Five Years After Anna Richardson Split

Sue Perkins has revealed she has found love again five years after her split from Anna Richardson, referring to her new partner on the How To Fail podcast without naming them.

Sue Perkins has revealed that she has found love again, five years after her heartbreaking split from fellow television presenter Anna Richardson. The 57-year-old broadcaster spoke on the How To Fail podcast with Elizabeth Day, referring publicly to her new partner for the first time while keeping that person's identity under wraps.

Perkins and Anna Richardson, 56, the host of Naked Attraction, were together for seven years before they separated. Perkins has kept her romantic life largely private since then, so her comments on the podcast mark a rare moment of openness about her personal life.

Also read Sue Perkins Blasts BBC Over Bake Off Treatment, Threatened Quit for Kindness

Sue Perkins Speaks About Her New Partner

Sue Perkins confirmed on the podcast that she has a new partner, while declining to reveal who they are. She described a morning when she had been crying over the news and had talked it through with her partner, asking why people read the news every morning.

Perkins said the story that upset her involved a seven-year-old girl in Gaza whose face appeared on the news and who, as Perkins put it, knew how the story ended. She said the horror of a single report was compounded by the constant stream of one story after another, and asked why people continue to put themselves through it.

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Perkins also said her partner had been unwell recently. She explained that the two of them had spent time baking together as a distraction. In her words, making bread was an intense diversionary tactic, and she helped her partner make what she called a very complicated bread in near silence.

Past Relationships and Anna Richardson Split

Perkins's new romance comes five years after she and Anna Richardson ended their relationship. The two women first fell for one another at a party in 2013, and their split was reported in June 2021, with sources claiming that both women were devastated by the decision.

Anna Richardson later described the separation as excruciatingly painful. She has since found love with charity boss Simon Marks, whom she met through mutual friends in 2022. Richardson previously spent 18 years with television director Charles Martin before her relationship with Perkins.

Reflecting on the breakdown of the relationship in 2023, Perkins said she had been in a very long-term happy relationship and that the two of them had, as she put it, grown out of it. She also said her past romances had tended to follow a pattern, with each ending after an exactly seven-year relationship, and she described herself as a serial monogamist who had struggled to make relationships last forever.

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Friendship and Upcoming Work for Sue Perkins

Despite the painful separation, Perkins and Anna Richardson have remained close. On Richardson's It Can't Just Be Me podcast in 2024, Perkins said the former couple initially stopped speaking so they could give themselves time to move on and detonate the parts of their relationship that were familiar, so that new things could grow.

The pair eventually rebuilt their relationship as friends. Richardson has said that they still love and understand one another. Richardson has also spoken about the differences between dating men and women, saying that dating a man is in some ways less complicated, while being with a woman can be more emotionally intense because both partners understand one another's feelings.

Perkins is currently touring with her stand-up show The Eternal Shame of Sue Perkins. She has also released a new audiobook, Attention Please, in which she explores her experiences of living with ADHD following her diagnosis in 2023.