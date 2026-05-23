Sue Gray Advising Andy Burnham on Transition to Power, Tory MPs Preparing for a Snap Election: Analysis

Sue Gray, Sir Keir Starmer’s former Chief of Staff, is helping Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham plan for the transition to power if he becomes Prime Minister. Tory MPs are making preparations for a snap election if Mr. Burnham wins No 10 and then decides to harness his ‘honeymoon’ period. Labour could potentially see a surge under Mr. Burnham, if the exit polls are to be believed during the campaign.

Sue Gray, Sir Keir Starmer’s former Chief of Staff, is advising Andy Burnham on how to ‘transition to power’ if he topples the Prime Minister.

Lady Gray, ousted from No 10 in the early months of Sir Keir’s premiership, is understood to be helping the Manchester Mayor to sketch out the ‘configuration’ of a Burnham Downing Street. If Mr. Burnham wins the Makerfield by-election and then defeats Sir Keir in a leadership contest, Tory MPs are making preparations for a snap election. If Mr. Burnham were in charge, Labour would be polling at 30% and the Conservatives at 20%, with Nigel Farage’s Reform on 27%.

On those figures, Kemi Badenoch’s party would not be the official Opposition. Lady Gray is a longstanding friend of Mr. Burnham and has been helping him to reduce mutual suspicion between him and Keir Starmer. Mr. Burnham is still focused on the Makerfield by-election. He was Gordon Brown’s Health Secretary in 2008 and many Labour MPs believe he would not go straight to an election if he becomes Prime Minister.

Nevertheless, one Labour insider wants an election 'like a hole in the head', and another wants an ‘apoplectic’ PM. Lady Gray did not respond to a request for comment





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