Sue Flood and Ian Dawson Release Midnight Sun Book on Arctic Antarctic Wildlife

Photographers Sue Flood and Ian Dawson publish Midnight Sun, a 208-page book featuring 132 images of polar bears and penguins to highlight fragile frozen ecosystems.

British photographers Sue Flood and Ian Dawson have released a new visual record titled Midnight Sun. The publication captures daily existence in the Earth's most remote frozen regions. These stunning photographs document the harsh beauty of the Arctic and Antarctic landscapes.

Documenting Iconic Polar Wildlife Species

The project showcases some of the regions' most iconic animals through detailed imagery. Viewers can observe polar bears navigating the icy terrain of the Arctic Ocean. The collection also features Adélie penguins, the smallest penguin species on the Antarctic continent. Emperor penguins appear huddled against fierce blizzards in these dramatic shots.

Also read Six States Sue DOJ Over Demands for Sensitive Voter Data

Preserving Landscapes Before Permanent Change

Flood and Dawson captured these images to raise awareness of environments that need protection. They describe the book as a treasured record before these landscapes change forever. The photographers aim to bring to life the scenery of lands too often ignored by the general public.

Equal Focus on Northern and Southern Hemispheres

The work provides an equal focus on both the Arctic and Antarctic regions. The total book features 208 pages containing 132 captioned images. This balanced approach highlights the similarities and differences between the two polar frontiers.

Advertisement

Specific Expedition Locations and Timelines

Adélie penguins are seen standing close to each other in Antarctica during 2020. One image shows an Adélie penguin navigating the icy terrain of Siple Island in the Amundsen Sea in 2022. A lone penguin stands amid an iceberg at Snow Hill Island rookery in November 2008. Emperor penguins with a young chick were photographed at Snow Hill Island rookery in October 2008.

Recent Marine and Ice Observations

An orca glides through calm waters in McMurdo Sound in the Ross Sea, Antarctica, in 2024. A Beaufort Sea Bear crosses the ice floes of the Beaufort Sea in Alaska in August 2024. A leaping polar bear is pictured in the Arctic Ocean in August 2023. Another rolling polar bear is seen drying off on the sea ice in the Arctic Ocean in 2022.