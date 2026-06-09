Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Split After Decade Together

WNBA legend Sue Bird and soccer star Megan Rapinoe have separated after 10 years together. In an interview, Bird explained the mutual decision, citing personal growth, and emphasized their continued friendship.

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe , two of the most decorated athletes in their respective sports, have announced their separation after nearly a decade together. The retired WNBA legend, 45, revealed in an interview on June 9 that the decision was mutual, stemming from natural growth and changes in their relationship.

Bird explained that as they evolved individually, conversations about their future led to the realization that the partnership might no longer be sustainable. The breakup came as a shock to both, as they had planned on spending their lives together.

However, Bird emphasized that they remain on great terms with no hard feelings, and credited their experience in couples therapy for helping her navigate the emotional aftermath. Leading up to the public announcement in early April, there were few outward signs of trouble. Rapinoe, 40, had shared a joint Instagram post with her content studio A Touch More, suggesting that their bond remained strong.

In fact, Bird noted that the therapy sessions made the process of separation easier and calmer, reducing anxiety and fostering a sense of flexibility rather than rigidity. When the couple finally broke the news via social media, they expressed deep gratitude for the decade they shared, describing their decision as one made with love, respect, and care. They acknowledged the support of their community and emphasized the importance of living openly, which had been a hallmark of their relationship.

The pair first met at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, and Bird came out as a lesbian in 2017, revealing Rapinoe as her girlfriend. They became engaged in 2020 but never married. Bird has spoken about how Rapinoe helped her become more open about her identity, stating that she was actively hiding her private life before meeting the soccer star.

Now that the relationship has ended, Bird feels she has evolved into a more healed and self-aware version of herself, ready to face the world again. While the split is undeniably sad, both women appear to be moving forward with mutual respect and a shared commitment to honoring the legacy of their time together





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sue Bird Megan Rapinoe Breakup Relationship WNBA Soccer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tony Awards: P!nk Leads Rousing Opener With Megan Thee Stallion & Broadway CastsAs expected, P!nk soared into her Tony Awards hosting gig on flying wires - dressed as Peter Pan. Ok the costume wasn't expected, but former host Neil Patrick Harris quickly put a stop to that.

Read more »

Puyallup PD welcomes new recruits: Tiny baby birds hatched in traffic motorcycleA mother bird has found an unusual place to raise a family: the storage compartnemnt of a Puyallup Police Department motorcycle!The bird was first discovered n

Read more »

Pink and Megan Thee Stallion Lead Tony Awards with Lady Marmalade TributeAt the 79th Tony Awards, P!nk and Megan Thee Stallion opened the show with a revamped 'Lady Marmalade' parody celebrating Broadway's leading ladies, featuring cameos from Lea Michele and June Squibb.

Read more »

Sue Bird reveals what led to shocking Megan Rapinoe breakupWNBA legend Sue Bird was candid about her “new era” after the end of her decade-long relationship with former USWNT soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

Read more »