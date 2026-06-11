Sudden Closure of Historic Abbotsholme School Leaves Hundreds of Families in Turmoil

Parents and students are in shock after Abbotsholme School shut its doors with almost no warning, just days after promises that the institution had been saved from bankruptcy.

The community surrounding the historic Abbotsholme School has been plunged into a state of absolute chaos and devastation following the abrupt decision to shut down the institution with less than an hour of notice.

Parents were left completely stunned when a letter arrived at 4:11 pm on a Wednesday afternoon, informing them that the day and boarding school was closing its doors immediately to all students, with the exception of those currently sitting public examinations. This sudden termination of operations has left more than 220 children, ranging in age from 2 to 18, without a place of learning for the upcoming term.

The shock was magnified by the fact that the school is a high-fee institution, charging up to 44,000 pounds per year, leading parents to expect a level of professionalism and stability that was entirely absent in this final communication. One mother recounted the trauma of discovering the news in a lay by while on her way to pick up her child, needing to read the message multiple times to believe the school was actually closing that very night.

This sudden collapse is the culmination of a dizzying and contradictory sequence of events involving the schools new ownership. After being sold by its previous Chinese owners, Achieve Education, at the end of May, the school was acquired by Syd Phillimore, a local shooting ground owner and alumnus, and Jamie Buchanan, an insolvency practitioner.

Shortly after the acquisition, Tony Costigan, a director of the acquiring company, blindsided the faculty during a surprise meeting by announcing a closure date of June 22. However, following an intense backlash from the parent body and distraught staff, the owners appeared to reverse their decision.

On a recent Sunday, Executive Head Charlotte Molloy issued a letter that brought a wave of jubilation to the pupils, claiming an agreement had been reached to keep the school open for the September term. The students were even told during a special assembly on Monday that the school had been saved, creating a sense of false hope that made the subsequent closure announcement even more emotionally damaging.

Beyond the distress of the students, the situation has revealed a grim financial reality for the staff members who keep the institution running. It has emerged that many dedicated employees have not received their salaries since April, and were further told by Mr. Costigan that they would not be paid for May or June. Despite this, they were appealed to stay on without wages to maintain operations.

The 137-year-old school, located on the border of Staffordshire and Derbyshire in Rocester, was founded on the core principles of integrity and trust, values that parents now feel have been completely betrayed. The emotional toll on the children has been described as immense, as they transitioned from the grief of a potential closure to the joy of a reprieve, only to be hit with a final, definitive shutdown just three days later.

In his final communication, Tony Costigan, signing himself as the school proprietor, stated that a detailed review of the financial position revealed challenges that were significantly more severe than originally understood during the acquisition process. He emphasized that the safety of the pupils was the primary concern in the decision to close the school immediately.

However, the absence of the Executive Head and the new owners during the fallout has left the unpaid staff to manage the emotional wreckage. The incident has left a legacy of confusion and anger, with the community questioning how an institution of such historic stature could be handled with such a complete lack of transparency and care for the welfare of its youngest members





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