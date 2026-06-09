A Sudanese suspect has been charged with attempted murder after a horrific knife attack in Belfast. The attack has raised questions about the security of the UK's border with the Republic of Ireland, with some calling for a review of the Common Travel Area, or CTA.

A Sudanese suspect, who was granted a five-year visa as a refugee in the UK, has been charged with attempted murder after a horrific knife attack in Belfast .

The attack has raised questions about the security of the UK's border with the Republic of Ireland, with some calling for a review of the Common Travel Area, or CTA, which encompasses the UK, Northern Ireland and the Republic. The suspect, who is 30 years old, legally crossed from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland three years ago under a long-standing arrangement that means no passport checks are conducted.

He took a bus from Dublin to Belfast and immediately claimed asylum, the authorities revealed. A few months later, the Home Office granted him a five-year visa as a refugee. The attack occurred on Monday night in a majority Roman Catholic area of north Belfast, and a graphic video of the incident was shared on social media.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was left in a critical condition and is still being treated in hospital for serious eye, face and back wounds. The police have charged the suspect with attempted murder and he will appear in court on Wednesday. The unrest in Belfast has been sparked by the attack, with protesters gathering on the streets and setting fire to cars and houses. The police have pleaded for calm, but the situation remains tense.

The attack has raised questions about the security of the UK's border with the Republic of Ireland, with some calling for a review of the CTA. The CTA is a long-standing arrangement that means no passport checks are conducted between the Republic and Northern Ireland, or on journeys to mainland Britain. Some have argued that this arrangement has been exploited by illegal immigrants, and that a review of the CTA is necessary to prevent further abuse.

The Home Office has said that there was no record of the suspect being in the UK before 2023, and that he was granted a five-year visa as a refugee a few months after claiming asylum. The police have said that they do not believe the attack was related to terrorism, but rather a violent act committed by an individual. The situation in Belfast remains tense, with protesters still gathering on the streets and setting fire to cars and houses.

The police are working to restore order and to bring those responsible for the unrest to justice





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