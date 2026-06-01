Sudanese Refugee Jailed for Rape After Shouting 'F*** England' in Court

A Sudanese refugee was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for raping a woman he met in a park. He shouted an expletive about England upon sentencing. The victim described the assault as forced and traumatic, and the judge placed the offender on the sex offenders register for life.

A Sudanese refugee, Mohamed Ibrahim Harun, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after being convicted of raping a woman he had just met in a park in Sunderland .

The incident occurred in 2024 when the victim, a woman in her twenties, encountered Harun, a stranger, and a group of others. They eventually went to his flat for drinks. During the trial at Newcastle Crown Court, the victim testified that Harun forced himself upon her in the kitchen, describing the act as violent and painful. She immediately fled the flat after the assault, seeking help at a nearby shop where she called the police.

Harun initially denied any sexual contact but later claimed it was consensual. The jury convicted him after an eight-day trial. At the sentencing hearing, Judge Carolyn Scott emphasized that the victim had made it clear she did not consent. In her impact statement, the victim described the day as going from joyful to the worst of her life, stating that Harun took what he wanted without regard for her wishes.

She said he stole her carefree and trusting nature. Harun, who is illiterate and arrived in the UK in the back of a lorry before receiving refugee status, reacted angrily upon hearing the sentence. Through an interpreter, he shouted: 'I don't want to stay in England, f*** England, I don't want to stay.

' His defense barrister, David Callan, noted that Harun has no prior convictions and does not agree with the verdict but accepts it. Harun was also placed on the sex offenders register for life. Detective Inspector Martin Cottle of Northumbria Police praised the victim's bravery, stating she was preyed on because she was perceived as vulnerable, but she showed immense strength in coming forward. The case highlights issues of consent and the vulnerability of individuals in social settings with strangers.

The court proceedings revealed the traumatic impact on the victim, who continues to relive the events daily. The sentence reflects the seriousness of the offense and the need to protect the public





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