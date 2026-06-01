Sudanese Refugee Jailed for 7.5 Years for Raping Woman He Met in Park

A Sudanese refugee who raped a woman he met in a park has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years. Mohamed Ibrahim Harun, 32, was convicted of raping the woman in his kitchen after she had been drinking with him and his friends in Sunderland.

A Sudanese refugee who raped a woman he met in a park has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years . Mohamed Ibrahim Harun, 32, was convicted of raping the woman in his kitchen after she had been drinking with him and his friends in Sunderland.

The woman, who is in her 20s, said it was 'the worst day of my life' and described how Harun had forced himself upon her and raped her in the kitchen. She said she didn't want to have sex with him and that the sex was forceful and hurt. Harun initially denied any sexual contact when he was arrested but later claimed they had consensual sex.

The court heard that Harun had arrived in the UK 'in the back of a lorry' and had immediately received refugee status. He was born in Sudan and had a basic education at an elementary school where they memorised the Quran but seems to be illiterate. At the conclusion of the hearing, Harun said 'I don't want to stay in England, f*** England, I don't want to stay.

' The victim praised the woman's bravery saying 'She was preyed on in a horrific way because her attacker thought she was vulnerable - but she has shown immense strength to come forward.





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Sudanese Refugee Rape Jailed Seven-And-A-Half Years Newcastle Crown Court

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