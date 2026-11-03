Sudanese Migrant Arrested After Attempting to Steal Ramsgate Trawler

A 30-year-old Sudanese man was arrested in Ramsgate after trying to steal a shellfish trawler to reach France, causing £100,000 in potential damage and risking crew lives.

A 30-year-old man believed to be a Sudanese migrant was arrested by Kent Police early Tuesday morning after attempting to hijack a commercial fishing vessel in Kent. The incident occurred at Royal Harbour in Ramsgate just after 3am on November 3, involving the shellfish trawler named Carousel. The suspect allegedly started the vessel's engine while the crew slept, causing mooring lines to snap and the boat to drift into the harbour.

Incident Details and Immediate Response

The 30-year-old suspect boarded the Carousel during the early hours of the morning, taking advantage of a time when the crew were asleep in their bunks. According to skipper Olly Swift, the man gained entry to the vessel which is co-owned by Lynn Shellfish. Once aboard, he started the engine and revved it aggressively, resulting in the mooring ropes snapping and the boat drifting away from its mooring.

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Kent Police were called to the scene at 3.17am on November 3 regarding a theft in progress. Officers arrived quickly and arrested the 30-year-old Sudanese man in connection with the incident. He remains in custody while enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attempted theft of the commercial vessel.

Crew Safety and Vessel Damage Assessment

Olly Swift, a 31-year-old father-of-two and local fisherman, described the events on Facebook as a terrifying experience where the suspect appeared possessed. He stated that the man insisted on being taken to France to collect his family, demonstrating a complete lack of knowledge about operating the vessel. Swift noted that the man was yelling and using the steering wheel incorrectly, unaware that it did not control the boat's movement.

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The crew managed to regain control and return the boat to the wall, securing it with new ropes. However, Swift fears the vessel could be a write-off due to the damage inflicted during the struggle. He expressed fury over the incident, noting that the crew could have died if the boat had drifted further out into the Channel, endangering both the crew and navigation for other vessels.

Financial Impact and Stakeholder Reactions

The financial repercussions for Olly Swift are estimated to be significant, potentially reaching £100,000. This figure accounts for potential damage to the engine's electrical power supply and the loss of earnings during the downtime. Swift described the Carousel as his pride and joy, emphasizing the personal and professional toll this incident has taken on him and his partners.

Steven Williamson, managing director of Lynn Shellfish, commented that this is the first time such an incident has occurred with their vessels. He described the situation as novel and expressed concern that the desperation of migrants is leading to dangerous actions. Williamson highlighted that the attempt posed a threat to the lives of the crew, the vessel itself, and safe navigation across the busy Channel waters.

Political Context and Immigration Statistics

The arrest drew political commentary from Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who spoke with Olly Swift and used the incident to criticize the government. Farage stated on social media that the country is sinking deeper, reflecting broader frustrations regarding border control. The incident highlights ongoing tensions surrounding migration and small boat crossings in the United Kingdom.

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This event occurred during a period of high migration activity. Between Thursday and Sunday, 1,670 migrants reached Britain from the Continent, marking the busiest four-day period of the year. This surge pushed the total number of arrivals since Andy Burnham became Prime Minister past the 10,000 mark to 10,136. Since Labour took power in July 2024, the running total of arrivals stands at 87,319.