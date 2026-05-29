Sudanese medical group accuses paramilitary force of killing 27 in attack targeting civilians

A Sudanese medical group says attacks in central Sudan have killed 27 people, including elderly individuals.

An empty checkpoint where a mannequin dressed as a soldier stands in downtown Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, April 19, 2026. – A humanitarian organization on Friday accused forces affiliated with a Sudanese paramilitary group of targeting civilians in an area ofSudan Doctors Network, a group that tracks violence across the country, blamed forces affiliated with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces for carrying out the attacks on Thursday on villages in al-Murrah area located west of Barah town in North Kordofan.erupted in April 2023 after long-simmering tensions between the army and the Rapid Support Forces escalated.

The Kordofan region has become one of the conflict’s main epicenters, with fighting intensifying on several fronts, including through drone warfare. The paramilitary RSF and its allies control the western Darfur region and areas in the Kordofan region along the border with South Sudan — both regions rich in oil fields and gold mines. The RSF also repeatedly clashed with the army over Barah.

The doctors' network said in its statement that “targeting villages and civilian areas and liquidating citizens in this horrific manner constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. ”in southern Sudan in South Kordofan between forces linked to the rebel group Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North and the Otoro tribe killed over 61 people, including nine children. Last week, aThe war in Sudan broke out in April 2023 after long-simmering tensions between the army and RSF erupted into a full-out war.

The conflict has killedagainst civilians. Aid groups say the true toll could be much higher as access to areas of fighting across the vast country remains limited. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Family says woman, stepfather among 3 killed in Westside domestic violence stabbingShooting death of repo truck driver in Jacksonville has others in business voicing safety concernsSay goodbye to boring walls because wallpaper is making a major comeback.

✨🏡Two men charged after food truck robbery spree ends in shootingTow truck driver fatally shot during repossession in Brentwood, JSO saysJacksonville City Council rejects resolution aimed to keep future jail out of redlined neighborhoods





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rebel Catholic group reveals new bishops despite Vatican warningAmerican priest Michael Goldade is among the four men at the center of Pope Leo's clash with the breakaway Society of St. Pius X.

Read more »

US must prevent Ebola cases from entering country: RubioThe US last week imposed a 30-day entry restriction on travellers who have been in the DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan in the past 21 days.

Read more »

Body camera video shows police response to crash involving Columbus fire medicA crash involving a Columbus fire medic sent four people, including two Columbus firefighters, to the hospital early Tuesday morning near the intersection of Jo

Read more »

Sudanese medical group accuses paramilitary force of killing 27 in attack targeting civiliansA Sudanese medical group says attacks in central Sudan have killed 27 people, including elderly individuals.

Read more »