Sudanese medical group accuses paramilitary force of killing 27 in attack targeting civilians

A Sudanese medical group says attacks in central Sudan have killed 27 people, including elderly individuals.

With a stalemate in Ukraine and discontent at home, Putin seems ready to escalate his warChilean American stolen as a baby reunites with his mom and gets a second chance at familyIran negotiators agree to extend ceasefire and start nuclear talks, pending Trump signoff, US official saysFrench Open stunner: No. 1 Jannik Sinner struggles with dizziness during heat wave in 2nd-round lossBruce Springsteen calls out the White House and announces a protest festivalAP Entertainment WireChinese online retailer Temu hit with $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronicsA red fox stows away on a cargo ship, traveling from England to the USWhy your co-worker might be listening to music tuned to 432 hertzAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sese of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itDe la Espriella,"El Tigre" que promete mano dura contra el narco y los grupos armados en ColombiaGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes.

Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a Trump

Here's how to do itDe la Espriella,"El Tigre" que promete mano dura contra el narco y los grupos armados en ColombiaGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes. Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a Trump





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