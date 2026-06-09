Sudanese asylum seeker charged with attempted murder after brutal knife attack on Scottish resident in Belfast

Stephen Ogilvie, a Scottish man living in north Belfast, suffered severe facial, neck and back injuries when a newly arrived Sudanese asylum seeker stabbed him repeatedly on Kinnaird Avenue. The attacker has been charged with attempted murder, prompting calls for transparency on immigration status and fueling political controversy.

A violent knife assault on a residential street in north Belfast has shocked the community and sparked a heated political debate. The victim, identified by neighbours as Stephen Ogilvie , a man in his forties originally from Scotland, was attacked on Kinnaird Avenue at approximately 22:30 on Monday night.

According to police reports, a 30‑year‑old Sudanese asylum seeker, who had only recently moved into the same block of social housing, approached Ogilvie, restrained him on the pavement and repeatedly stabbed him with a kitchen knife. The attacker was captured on video, which later spread widely on social media. In the footage the suspect is seen standing over a blood‑ied victim, pressing the blade to his throat and then making a sawing motion while onlookers shouted in alarm.

Bystanders intervened, with one individual using a hurling stick to strike the attacker and others helping to hold him down until police arrived. A kitchen knife was recovered from the scene and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, later being formally charged on Tuesday evening





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Belfast Knife Attack Asylum Seeker Attempted Murder Immigration Debate Stephen Ogilvie

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