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Sudanese asylum seeker charged with attempted murder after brutal knife attack on Scottish resident in Belfast

Crime News

Sudanese asylum seeker charged with attempted murder after brutal knife attack on Scottish resident in Belfast
Belfast Knife AttackAsylum SeekerAttempted Murder
📆6/9/2026 11:29 PM
📰DailyMail
40 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 36% · Publisher: 68%

Stephen Ogilvie, a Scottish man living in north Belfast, suffered severe facial, neck and back injuries when a newly arrived Sudanese asylum seeker stabbed him repeatedly on Kinnaird Avenue. The attacker has been charged with attempted murder, prompting calls for transparency on immigration status and fueling political controversy.

A violent knife assault on a residential street in north Belfast has shocked the community and sparked a heated political debate. The victim, identified by neighbours as Stephen Ogilvie , a man in his forties originally from Scotland, was attacked on Kinnaird Avenue at approximately 22:30 on Monday night.

According to police reports, a 30‑year‑old Sudanese asylum seeker, who had only recently moved into the same block of social housing, approached Ogilvie, restrained him on the pavement and repeatedly stabbed him with a kitchen knife. The attacker was captured on video, which later spread widely on social media. In the footage the suspect is seen standing over a blood‑ied victim, pressing the blade to his throat and then making a sawing motion while onlookers shouted in alarm.

Bystanders intervened, with one individual using a hurling stick to strike the attacker and others helping to hold him down until police arrived. A kitchen knife was recovered from the scene and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, later being formally charged on Tuesday evening

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Belfast Knife Attack Asylum Seeker Attempted Murder Immigration Debate Stephen Ogilvie

 

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