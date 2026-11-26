Sudan's armed forces intercepted an RSF FH-95 drone in South Kordofan following UN condemnation of drone strikes that killed 19 civilians in Blue Nile state during ongoing conflict.

The Sudanese Armed Forces confirmed on Thursday that their air defense units successfully intercepted and destroyed an enemy drone in South Kordofan state. Military officials stated that the interception took place in the early hours of the day west of the city of Kadugli. This event marks a significant kinetic engagement in the ongoing conflict that has fractured the nation since April 2023.

The army issued a formal statement identifying the downed aircraft as an FH-95 drone. This specific model of unmanned aerial vehicle is widely utilized by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti. The military reported that their defensive systems successfully engaged the drone, preventing it from reaching its intended target or completing its mission profile.

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This official declaration provides the first specific technical detail regarding the drone involved in the incident. The Sudanese Armed Forces did not elaborate on the tactical circumstances of the engagement or the specific flight path the drone took prior to being downed. The statement was brief, focusing solely on the successful neutralization of the aerial threat without further tactical analysis.

The reported interception comes exactly one day after a rights group reported that RSF drone attacks killed at least 19 civilians in Blue Nile state. The Sudanese Human Rights Observatory said the attacks took place on Tuesday, with most casualties reported in al Damazin. The group detailed that the RSF launched more than 30 explosive drones at residential neighborhoods and facilities in the city.

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The casualty figures reported by the rights group are stark and deeply troubling. Seventeen members belonging to four different families were killed in al Damazin alone, while two other individuals were killed in the vicinity. The total confirmed deaths have reached 19, with nearly 25 people wounded across two cities, most of them children.

The United Nations has since condemned these actions, with spokesperson Stephane Dujarric expressing deep concern over the escalation of hostilities. Dujarric cited local sources indicating that a wave of drone strikes hit multiple locations, including the city of al-Damazin and the nearby town of Roseires to the north. The UN official highlighted the growing civilian death toll and the increasing severity of the violence.

Dujarric stated that the United Nations remains deeply concerned by the escalation of hostilities in Blue Nile State, which has reportedly resulted in civilian deaths and injuries. He emphasized that the organization strongly condemns the strike and the ensuing loss of life. This condemnation underscores the international community's alarm at the disproportionate impact on non-combatants.

The violent clash between the Sudanese army and the RSF began in April 2023, stemming from disagreements over the integration of the paramilitary force into the regular national military structure. Since then, the country has been embroiled in a brutal civil war that has displaced millions and created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The recent drone operations in Blue Nile and South Kordofan illustrate the geographic spread of the conflict and the increasing use of aerial weaponry by both sides. As fighting continues in multiple states, the international community, including the UN, remains focused on the civilian toll and the potential for further escalation in the region.

The deployment of such advanced drone technology by the RSF highlights the evolving nature of the warfare in Sudan. The use of explosive drones against densely populated areas housing tens of thousands of displaced people has drawn widespread criticism. These attacks have exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation in southeastern Sudan.

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Local sources in Blue Nile state have described the chaos following the Tuesday attacks, with emergency services struggling to respond to the multiple strikes. The targeting of residential neighborhoods has left many families without shelter or essential services. The psychological trauma inflicted on the civilian population is profound and long-lasting.

The Sudanese Armed Forces' successful interception of the FH-95 drone suggests that their air defense capabilities are active and operational in South Kordofan. However, military analysts warn that the presence of such advanced unmanned systems indicates a continued investment in aerial warfare technology by both factions. This arms dynamic raises fears of further escalation in the coming months.

As the conflict drags on, the lack of a political resolution remains a major obstacle to peace. Efforts by regional mediators and international bodies have so far failed to halt the fighting or secure a lasting ceasefire. The continued use of drones and other heavy weaponry by both the army and the RSF indicates that neither side is willing to concede ground.

The humanitarian cost of the war continues to rise, with millions of Sudanese facing starvation and disease. Aid organizations are struggling to deliver assistance to affected areas due to security concerns and logistical challenges. The recent attacks in Blue Nile and the drone incident in South Kordofan serve as grim reminders of the ongoing danger faced by civilians.

The international community is under pressure to take more decisive action to protect civilians and facilitate humanitarian access. The UN's condemnation of the Blue Nile attacks is a step in the right direction, but observers say more needs to be done to hold perpetrators accountable. The cycle of violence shows no signs of abating in the immediate future.