Sudanese leader Abdel Fattah al Burhan urged developed nations to double climate adaptation funding and ensure quick, fair access for developing countries during the COP31 climate summit in Antalya.

On 7 December 2023, Abdel Fattah al Burhan, chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, addressed heads of state and government at the opening of the high‑level segment of COP31 in Antalya, Turkey. He called for climate finance that is faster, fairer and free from politics, urging developed countries to double funding for climate adaptation.

Clear Call for Equitable Climate Funding

Al Burhan said that climate finance must become a resource that developing nations can access fairly, quickly and easily. He urged governments to treat climate adaptation as a tool to advance development, peace, security and justice. The speaker highlighted the need for "continued international cooperation based on equity and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities."

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He urged developed nations to redouble efforts and double adaptation funding. The call was framed against the backdrop of Sudan's worsening climate situation, with drought, floods, desertification, land degradation and water shortages threatening the country's food security and livelihoods.

Sudan's Vulnerability to Climate Risks

Al Burhan outlined how these environmental challenges undermine infrastructure, public services and institutions. He cited declining crop and livestock production as a direct risk to food security. The president added that the exceptional circumstances Sudan faces - including conflict, economic hardship and infrastructure damage - amplify climate risks.

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The conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces that erupted in April 2023 has displaced millions and limited access to safe water, health care and shelter. Al Burhan insisted that countries should consider the circumstances and priorities of the most vulnerable developing nations, especially least developed countries and those affected by conflict.

Global Implications and Next Steps

The speech came amid ongoing international efforts to greenfinancing in emerging markets. While no specific financial commitments were announced at COP31, the Cuban, Turkish and German delegations have all pledged to increase climate finance packages in the months ahead. Al Burhan's appeal adds urgency to the debate on how to ensure that adaptation funds reach those who need them most.

According to the UN, Sudan's climate crisis is intertwined with humanitarian challenges. If the international community does not act swiftly, the country's food security and livelihoods may decline further, exacerbating social unrest. Al Burhan's remarks therefore signal that climate finance is not only an environmental issue but also a critical component of national security and social stability.

Broader Relevance for Climate Governance

Al Burhan's address underscores a growing trend among developing countries that demand accountability from donor nations. By emphasizing speed, fairness and political independence, he pushes the climate agenda toward more inclusive decision‑making. The COP31 leaders, who will meet later this week, are expected to discuss financing mechanisms and to set targets for the 15th Conference of the Parties' outcomes.

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With Covid‑19, ongoing conflicts and floods in the Horn of Africa, the world's climate governance relies heavily on streamlined, equitable funding. Al Burhan's plea to double adaptation budgets and remove bureaucratic barriers could become a catalyst for reforms in how climate finance is allocated and monitored.