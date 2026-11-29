The International Organization for Migration reports that displacement in Sudan's Blue Nile state has more than doubled since mid-October due to intensified fighting.

The International Organization for Migration, the United Nations migration agency, reported on Sunday that the number of displaced persons in Sudan has surged to a critical level. The agency confirmed that 257,020 people have fled their homes across Blue Nile state in southeastern Sudan between January 11 and November 25. This stark increase marks a significant escalation in the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

The latest data indicates that the current displacement figure represents approximately 52,141 households seeking safety. The International Organization for Migration emphasized that the situation has deteriorated sharply since mid-October, driven by worsening security conditions and intensified armed conflict. This rapid escalation has forced thousands of civilians to abandon their communities in search of refuge elsewhere.

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Displacement Figures More Than Double Since October

The current total of 257,020 displaced individuals is more than double the 119,782 people the International Organization for Migration recorded in Blue Nile between January 11 and October 15. This statistical leap highlights the accelerating pace of the crisis over the past few months. The agency noted that the violence and insecurity have spread rapidly, leaving many families with nowhere to turn within their home state.

Civilians have fled seven specific localities that have become active zones of combat. These areas include Geisan, Baw, Wad Al Mahi, Al-Kurmuk, At-Tadamon, Damazine, and Ar-Rusayris. The intensity of the fighting in these towns has made them uninhabitable for local residents who are caught in the crossfire. The sudden loss of safety has triggered a mass exodus from these communities into neighboring regions.

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Conflict Drivers Involve RSF and SPLM-North Forces

Fighting has intensified in Blue Nile in recent days after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and their ally, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North, attacked several areas of the state. These coordinated assaults have disrupted civilian life and destroyed infrastructure in multiple localities. The Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces militias have been at war since April 2023.

The conflict originally erupted from a dispute over integrating the paramilitary force into the regular military structure. This disagreement over command and control evolved into full-scale fighting that has persisted for over a year. The ongoing war has created a volatile environment where civilian areas are frequently targeted, forcing residents to flee to survive. The involvement of allied militias has further complicated the security landscape in Blue Nile state.

Refugees Seek Safety in Neighboring Sudanese States

People displaced from the seven localities have sought refuge elsewhere in Blue Nile and in Sennar, White Nile, Jazirah and Gedaref states. This movement across state lines places immense strain on resources and infrastructure in the receiving areas. The United Nations agency highlighted that these internal displacements represent a significant demographic shift within Sudan.

The concentration of displaced households in new areas often leads to overcrowding and competition for limited services. The International Organization for Migration continues to monitor the situation closely as more families join the ranks of the internally displaced. The agency's reports serve as a critical indicator of the ongoing humanitarian needs in the region. The scale of displacement underscores the urgent need for international attention and aid to support affected populations in their new locations.