The Sudanese Armed Forces drone strike in West Kordofan killed eight villagers traveling to a market. The RSF blames the army while the military denies targeting civilians.

A drone strike by the Sudanese Army in the West Kordofan region has resulted in the deaths of eight civilians. The incident occurred on Sunday when a vehicle carrying villagers and market goods was hit while traveling from Fakouki village in the Wad Banda locality to the market in Ghubeish. This tragedy underscores the escalating violence and the severe humanitarian toll being exacted on the civilian population in the contested state.

Sudanese Military Denies Civilian Targeting

The Sudanese Armed Forces explicitly denied allegations that they intentionally targeted the group of travelers. A military spokesperson stated in a text message that the army does not target civilians under any circumstances. Instead, the military claims its operations are designed to protect citizens from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces militia. The army further asserted that the strike was a legitimate military action against an RSF position, rather than an attack on non-combatants.

Also read Can the 49ers lock up the NFC West after exceeding preseason expectations?

RSF Accuses Army of Attacking Civilians

Conversely, a source within the Rapid Support Forces blamed the Sudanese army for the deadly strike in West Kordofan. Witnesses and local residents provided grim accounts of the aftermath, describing how they recovered the bodies from the wreckage. One witness reported pulling eight bodies from the vehicle and burying them at the same location immediately following the attack. These accounts directly contradict the military's narrative of collateral damage and suggest a direct hit on a civilian convoy.

Rising Casualties from Aerial Drone Warfare

The frequency and lethality of drone strikes in Sudan have increased significantly in recent months. Both the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces have increasingly utilized unmanned aerial vehicles to strike distant targets across the country. This reliance on drone warfare has had devastating consequences for the population, with the United Nations recording over 1,100 civilian deaths caused by drone strikes during the first half of the year alone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Strategic Gains in Kordofan Region

West Kordofan has emerged as a critical frontline in the broader conflict between the two warring factions. The Rapid Support Forces maintain control over much of the state, but the Sudanese Army and allied forces have made recent territorial gains. In a significant strategic move, government forces captured Al-Khuway, a town located approximately 100 kilometers northeast of Al-Nuhud. This location serves as a key gateway to Darfur and functions as one of the primary logistical hubs for the RSF.

Broader Impact on Civilian Infrastructure

The conflict, which erupted in April 2023 over disagreements regarding the integration of the paramilitary force into the regular military, has caused widespread destruction. The war has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, while causing extensive damage to civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and medical facilities. The intensity of the fighting is illustrated by a drone strike last week in the RSF-held town of Ghubeish, which killed 11 people and wounded nine, according to a local medical source.

Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis

The wider Kordofan region remains a major battleground as both sides fight for control of oil-producing areas and strategic roads linking central Sudan to RSF-held Darfur. The continued use of heavy weaponry and drones in populated areas poses an ongoing threat to daily life. With the conflict showing no immediate signs of abating, the safety of civilians traveling for basic needs, such as market trade, remains severely compromised by the aerial violence.