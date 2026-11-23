In June, Crowne Books did its first pop-up. Now, you can browse its shelves at a brick-and-mortar location in Utah’s capital.

In June, Olivia Nightingale set out on a mission : to open the first brick-and-mortar, Black-owned bookstore in Utah. It took her less than six months to complete that mission.

This month, Crowne Books opened a storefront on the west side of Salt Lake City at 535 W. 300 North.

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“It feels amazing, especially on rainy days like today,” Nightingale said early last week about her formerly nomadic shop’s new spot. “I imagine that I would be breaking my back, getting my car packed, trying to cover the books. It feels nice to have a home base. ” Crowne Books started as a pop-up on Juneteenth, and since then, Nightingale has brought her collection of Black-authored and -focused books to events across Utah.

The state’s first pop-up Black-owned bookstore is The Book Lovers Era . Nightingale’s store is cozy. A gold sign proudly declares: Crowne Books, Est. 2026.

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“It’s a very small bookstore,” Nightingale said, “but I wanted it to have a deep catalog. ” Her shelves are stocked with children’s, middle grade, young adult and adult novels. There’s even a section dedicated to comic books and graphic novels. Legendary Black authors like Toni Morrison, Kennedy Ryan and Angie Thomas reside on the shelves.

“ Black and gold is kind of the theme, with some green and red, which also kind of Pan-African colors,” Nightingale said. “I really wanted to have a space that was welcoming to everybody, but really had a lot of Black faces front and center. ” There are chairs where someone can s ettle in and crack open a book. Photos of historic figures like musicians Cab Calloway and Ella Fitzgerald, borrowed from the Utah Black Chamber, bid visitors hello.

Plants donated from Lambert Growers accent the books. Crowne Books is located within a Black business incubator from the Utah Black Chamber of Commerce called ProXimity . Alongside the bookstore, it is home to Juah Apparel , Touche Cosmetics , Sheer Ambrosia and The Bow Tie Guy . Soon, a cafe from Redemption Bank, the first Black-owned bank in the West, will open in the space too.

ProXimity — located on the first floor of the Citizens West apartment building — comes from EEEthos, Inc. , the nonprofit arm of the chamber, according to President and CEO Dr. Sidni L. Shorter. The incubator was designed to help businesses move from “only having vending options to becoming full retailers,” Shorter said.

“All of the businesses that participate do have to take part in our business incubator to ensure that they are learning all of the things that are necessary to be able to compete for shelf space in more established retail opportunities,” Shorter said. ProXimity’s tagline — “built for business, made for community” — is an important part of its mission, Shorter added.

The people behind ProXimity want it to be a third space that hosts community gatherings and meetings for all. Part of that is launching an initiative called “Soulful Sundays,” where different cultures can use the space one Sunday a month. Being part of ProXimity, Nightingale said, fits right in with her overall mission for her bookstore: to foster a sense of community.

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“This feels like such a historic moment,” she said. At the front table of her store, Nightingale has a small guest book people can sign. Over opening weekend, people penned pages of notes. Someone named Russell wrote, “keep our stories strong,” while another person named Alyssa said, “congrats on opening weekend and making history.

” Another shopper, Shekinah, flew in from Baltimore just to see the store.

“When I read those messages,” Nightingale said, “I see how much bigger it is for people. ” Nightingale has plans to expand by adding another shelf and some merch in the future. She plans to keep doing pop-ups, but through a different model — as a bookseller at conventions. Her GoFundMe, started in June, has raised almost $18,000.

During the shop’s Nov. 14 ribbon cutting , Nightingale saw the response to her store firsthand: Morrison and Octavia Butler books flew off the shelves. Her religion and spirituality section on traditional African American religions was bought out too.

“A lot of people have said, ‘Oh, these are books I don’t see in bookstores,’” Nightingale said. She’s making sure that changes.