Successori Reda and io.Global partner to innovate natural fibers like Merino wool, focusing on sustainability, well-being and fashion's future.

SBpA and Inside Out Global LLC , the global holding company that provides ecological and ethical solutions for six sectors, have come together to raise more awareness about natural fibers.

’s textile expertise, research and innovation and io. ’s commercial, cultural and scientific ecosystem. The idea is to create a shared platform to explore the role natural fibers, particularly merino wool, can play in the relationship between what people wear, their well-being and the environment around them.

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“The most important collaborations begin with a shared vision, even before a business objective,” said Francesco Botto Poala, chairman of Successori “In Io. , we have found the same values, the same long-term perspective and the conviction that the future of fashion depends on a more authentic relationship with nature and people. By bringing together complementary expertise, we have the opportunity to build something greater than either of us could achieve alone,” said Botto Poala.