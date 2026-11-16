Success Finally Arrives For 4 Zodiac Signs By The End Of November

According to astrologers, success will finally arrive for four zodiac signs by the end of November 2026. They are: Leo, Aquarius, Taurus, and Scorpio.

Success is finally arriving for four zodiac signs by the end of this month. It's been a long road, and we've all faced our share of setbacks and delays.

With so many planets in retrograde, progress has been nearly impossible. But on November 13, Venus and Mercury turned direct, kickstarting a whole new era. Get ready, because life is about to change in a big way. According to, "If you've been feeling stuck financially, waiting for love to move forward, or wondering when life is finally about to change, November could bring some major shifts.

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"If you've been waiting for good news, prepare yourself, Leo. The last two months have not been pretty, but everything is changing by the end of November.

"With Jupiter in your sign, you're entering a period of expansion, recognition, and personal growth," Annie explained. The planet of luck and abundance is working overtime for you now. This isn't going unnoticed, either. People are paying attention to your glow-up.

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"You are going to be the one that everyone wants to be or be with,"Pluto, the planet of sudden change, is in your sign, Aquarius, and it's doing its big one this month. "Pluto is transforming your identity," Annie said. You're figuring out what you really want, and now that retrograde season is over, you can go after it. Because of that, you are gonna see some serious success, especially in your relationships..

"You'll start surrounding yourself with healthier individuals who really uplift you. " This will also open new doors, so keep your eyes peeled for opportunities you don't want to miss. Right now, your success isn't about your career, Taurus. It's about your home life and family.

Mid-month, the South Node, Mars, and Jupiter are all in Leo. This brings a joyful and abundant energy into your life. Leo is playful and fun, and so are the blessings coming your way.

"This could look like a new connection being formed with your family or maybe even some form of new beginning when it comes to where you live," So, don't be afraid to embrace your inner homebody. "Spend as much time at home as you can," she advised, "and that doesn't mean it has to be solitary. " Invite friends and family over for a movie night or board games.

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Spend time doing the hobbies you love and make sure to practice self-care. This isCongratulations, Scorpio! Until November 22, it's still your season, and with the Sun in your sign, success is just a matter of time. Mercury is finally direct in your sign, too, and according to Annie, that " a turning point for delayed conversations, relationships, financial decisions, and opportunities from the past.

", but that's what the last month and a half has felt like. Still, you were doing work behind the scenes, and now it's all paying off. Whatever you focus your energy on, be it your career or relationships, is gonna see some serious success. There's no other option.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.