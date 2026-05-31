Success Elsa Tour or Prince of Persia Tour, Netflix's Upcoming Events Must Race to the Top

This article is about Netflix's upcoming events and aspects they must take into account to be successful. It mentions that having the original singers who perform the hit songs from Hunter X Hunter is necessary for the concert to be successful. Moreover, the concert needs to be widely accessible, much like Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Disney+. It should be recorded and made available on Netflix's platform. The article also talks about making detailed execution and planning to make the world tour successful and stand out among its competition. It gives examples of how other platforms/artists have executed similar strategies, making them potential targets.

The article discusses a popular Netflix movie, Hunter X Hunter , and upcoming events and aspects it will need to take into account to be successful.

Firstly, it mentions a concert featuring the original singers who have performed the movie's hit songs. If this concert does take place, it will benefit from a strong global presence and access to fans in various locations. Secondly, it highlights the need to record and release the concert on Netflix's platform after. A recent example of this strategy is Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Disney+.

This way, all fans will have access to the concert, giving the streamer a second chance to capitalize on the hype surrounding the event. Finally, the article mentions a world tour for Hunter X Hunter, detailing the importance of having the original singers/girl band and being able to make performances widely accessible after the event to reach all fans.

Any one of these aspects could potentially make or break the success of the world tour as well as the movie itself. Overall, these points highlight the importance of detailed execution and planning to make the world tour successful and stand out among its competition, including KPop phenomenon shows and other anime-based content distributed on different platforms.

After reading the entire article, it is clear that Netflix understands the value of Drake-type tours and leveraging social media presence, as well as relying on genre-defining elements that hook audiences and keep them engaged. It is yet to be seen if they will apply this strategy or if their bottom line will convince them otherwise.

However, the emphasis on fan engagement and creating a memorable experience (through global tours, concerts, and access via the platform) is a positive step in attracting new audiences and retaining them. Additionally, the article highlights the importance of commitment to delivering a product that is equal to or better than the original film, featuring original singers, global touring, and consistent management of content





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Hunter X Hunter Netflix Upcoming Events Concert Original Singers Global Touring Taylor Swift Eras Tour Disney+ In-Person Performances Broadway's Record Concert Recording

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