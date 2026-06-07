Suburbanites Freaked Out by Mysterious Drones Leering Into Their Homes at Night

Residents of Norwich, Connecticut say they're disturbed by a gang of large, anonymous drones terrorizing their neighborhood.

Residents of the mid-sized burb of Norwich, Connecticut are disturbed at what they’ve described as massive drones descending on their properties in the dead of night.

Norwich homeowner Christie Milligan told reporters she watched two drones — each described as a few feet wide — descend on her house two nights in a row. That prompted her to call Norwich police, who now say they’re investigating after witnessing a drone swoop down themselves.

“It was landing on the roof, it was flying around my neighbors’ houses,” Milligan’s daughter Na’omi said. “It was definitely listening in and provoking us. ” Unfortunately, the drone space in the United States is so poorly regulated that potential explanations for the incident abound. Was it a high-tech peeping tom?

It’s possible. But recent history has shown us that it could just as easily be a police department. Depending on whether they live under a Home Owner’s Association, it might simply be a member of the governing board Whatever the reason, it’s clear that anonymous drone surveillance is now a fact of life for people across the United States. If you don’t like it, you could always try





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