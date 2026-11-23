A suburban Chicago woman who was born without arms has become an accomplished artist who lives her life without limitations.

What would you do if you were born without arms? How would you eat? Or text? For Linda Bannon, her feet have become her hands.

The suburban Chicago woman is now an accomplished artist who lives her life without limitations.

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“I’ve been told that it’s called Holt-Oram syndrome,” Bannon said. “It presents as upper extremity limb anomalies and some deformities of the heart. Basically, the way they kind of determine that that's what I have is just by the physical presentation. I didn’t have any official genetic testing done.

It was just like you have X, Y, and Z presentation so it must be this. I was born this way. ”During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bannon took up painting. Her friends told her she was good at it, but at first, she didn’t believe them.

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“A few of my friends were like, ‘Have you thought of applying to Mouth and Foot Painting Artists? ’ I was like, ‘You know, I’ve heard about it. ’” Mouth and Foot Painting Artists markets and promotes its members’ work, helping artists support themselves through the sale of their artwork.

“I collected a bunch of my paintings and sent in my application and a representative from the association came, did the in-home interview, and before I knew it, I received my stipend, and here I am,” she said. “I really like the idea that there are other painters that have a similar experience to me. ”“There are a lot of things I do with my feet that some people cannot do with their hands,” she said.

Bannon also enjoys speaking at schools about kindness and acceptance with her son, Timmy, who was also born with the same condition.

“I really enjoy talking with children and just helping them understand that everybody kind of does things differently, and we should respect one another’s differences and always look for ways that we can be helpful to each other, show kindness,” she said.