Suburban man sentenced for attempted sex assault in Loop parking garage, court docs show

A suburban man was sentenced for an attempted sexual assault in a Chicago Loop parking garage near Millennium Park.

Prosecutors say the suspect has a criminal history dating back to 1998, including unprovoked attacks against women. Prosecutors say the suspect has a criminal history dating back to 1998.

Some of the charges include aggravated battery and assault in unprovoked attacks against women. It happened in March at about 6:30 a.m. inside a parking garage near Millennium Park at 30 North Michigan Avenue. The victim was a 20-year-old woman. Garland Benton, a 45-year-old Crystal Lake man, was arrested at a CTA bus stop that same day.

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He was charged with aggravated battery, sexual abuse, and attempted sexual assault. Last week, Benton pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated battery in a public place. Prosecutors say Benton has a criminal history dating back to 1998 that includes convictions and prison time in Illinois and other states. Some of the charges include aggravated battery and assault in unprovoked attacks against women.

Attempted sex assault continued as witnesses tried to intervene in Loop parking garage: prosecutors Prosecutors said the victim had just parked her vehicle when Benton grabbed her, threw her to the ground, hit her in the face, and removed some of her clothing while licking her upper body. Authorities say the victim's coworker had also just arrived at the garage and tried to intervene. Prosecutors say Benton knocked her to the ground, injuring her.

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At least three other witnesses also allegedly tried to stop the attack. Some were hitting him with objects, prosecutors say, and eventually, Benton fled, but not before witnesses took some photos of him. Prosecutors say police, using surveillance cameras, were able to track Benton in real time at the Monroe CTA station, where he allegedly put on a hat, scarf, and jacket to cover up his face and clothing before getting on a Red Line train.

He was eventually tracked to the Halsted Orange Line stop and was arrested shortly thereafter. At the time of his arrest in this case, prosecutors say Benton had a one-way train ticket to Kansas City. Though, it is unclear if that is where he was headed next. Man accused of killing woman, sex assault of another on South Side