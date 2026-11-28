A 20-year-old suburban firefighter was identified as the person found dead in Fox River on Thanksgiving after a 'tragic accident,' officials said.

"At a young age, Cody chose to dedicate himself to the fire service and the protection of others, serving the Geneva community with dedication and commitment," the City of Geneva said in a statementYou’re watching the NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule. A 20-year-old suburban firefighter was identified as the person who was found dead in Fox River on Thanksgiving after a"tragic accident," officials said on Saturday.

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Cody Heeringa of Batavia was identified by the Batavia Police Department and Lake Couty Coroner's Office as the person who was found dead around 10:50 a.m. on Thursday in Fox River near the 100 block of North River Street in Montgomery. Surveillance cameras captured Heeringa's final moments, authorities said, which enabled investigators to determine"his death was a tragic accident and not a result of foul play.