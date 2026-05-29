Suburban Chicago man hits 108 mph in chase with DuPage County deputy: prosecutors

A suburban Chicago man remains in custody after authorities said he led police on a high-speed chase that reached 108 mph early Friday morning.

The Brief Villa Park resident James Hutson, 38, remains in custody after prosecutors said he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that reached 108 mph on Interstate 88 early Friday morning.

Hutson faces multiple charges, including aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and driving while his license was suspended, after allegedly refusing to stop for a DuPage County sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop. The pursuit ended in Oakbrook Terrace, where deputies terminated the chase. Police later located Hutson at a Motel 6 in Villa Park, where authorities said he surrendered after running into a motel room.

A suburban Chicago man remains in custody after authorities said he led police on a high-speed chase that reached 108 mph early Friday morning. James Hutson, 38, of Villa Park, appeared in court Friday on multiple charges, including aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, a Class 4 felony; driving while his license was suspended, a fourth-to-ninth offense, also a Class 4 felony; and several petty traffic violations, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m., when a DuPage County sheriff's deputy spotted a Mercury Grand Marquis with license plates allegedly registered to a different vehicle near Ogden Avenue and Naper Boulevard. Authorities said the vehicle, driven by Hutson, was leaving a Casey's gas station and traveling west on Ogden Avenue when the deputy began following it.

According to prosecutors, Hutson crossed into a center turn lane near the intersection of Naper Boulevard and Naperville-Wheaton Road. The deputy activated his emergency lights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Prosecutors said Hutson entered eastbound Interstate 88 and reached speeds of 108 mph before exiting at Midwest Road and Butterfield Road in Oakbrook Terrace. The deputy then terminated the pursuit.

A short time later, Oakbrook Terrace police located the vehicle and followed it to a Motel 6 in Villa Park. Authorities said Hutson ran into one of the motel rooms before surrendering to officers.

"In DuPage County, law enforcement is one hundred percent committed to pursuing alleged offenders who put the public at risk by attempting to flee the police and anyone who does so will quickly find themselves arrested, charged and prosecuted," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "The complete disregard for public safety allegedly displayed by this defendant as he fled police at 108 mph will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. "





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