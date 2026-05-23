Subternia 4-Pack Unveiled: Masters of the Universe Origins Army Builder for Eternia Fans

This four-pack offers a thrilling army builder for anyone interested in the Masters of the Universe Origins figures. It includes four unique warriors and is themed around different corners of Eternia's ongoing war. Each figure has a vintage-inspired design, themed accessories, and 16 points of articulation. Pre-orders open now for June 2026.

Eternia awaits as Mattel is back with a brand new selection of Masters of the Universe Origins collectibles like the Subternia 4-pack. Mattel unveils the Masters of the Universe Origins Battle for Subternia 4-Pack, a deep-cut army builder for Eternia fans.

The set adds Avian Warrior, Mer-Warrior, Primal Captain, and Sepult-Ro Disciple to expand heroic and evil factions. Each figure features a vintage-inspired design, 16 points of articulation, and accessories. Priced at $69.99, the Masters of the Universe Battle for Subternia 4-Pack is up for pre-order now for June 2026





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Eternia Masters Of The Universe Origins Battle For Subternia Army Builder Vintage-Inspired Design Arthritis Angina Hypertension

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