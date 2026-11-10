Substitute teacher in Logan arrested, accused of meeting with teen for sex

A 71-year-old substitute teacher from Logan was arrested after police said they found him in a car with a 15-year-old boy. The victim told officers he met with the man

A 71-year-old substitute teacher from Logan was arrested after police said they found him in a car with a 15-year-old boy. The victim told officers he met with the man "to have sex.

" Police found Randy Lamar Jensen and the teen in a parked vehicle. LOGAN — A 71-year-old man from Logan was arrested early Friday after police said he met with a 15-year-old to have sex.

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Police approached a vehicle parked at a city park in Logan at approximately 12:30 a.m. to inform the occupants they were trespassing after the Upon approaching the vehicle, police said they found 71-year-old Randy Lamar Jensen and an unnamed 15-year-old boy in the car. The teen told police that he and Jensen had met up"to have sex," and had communicated with Jensen via Snapchat to arrange for Jensen to pick him up that night for sex.

Jensen was detained by police while other officers took the teen home, according to police documents. His parents, who did not know he had left the house at the time, gave officers permission to access the teen's phone. Police said they found Snapchat conversations between Jensen and the teen, including at least three nude pictures the teen had sent to Jensen.

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Another video showed Jensen performing oral sex in the vehicle before police approached them on Friday, according to police documents. Jensen, who was employed as a substitute teacher with both the Cache County and Logan City school districts, told police he met the teen online and knew he was under 18.

Jensen said he had met with the teen for sex at his home in Logan previously, but he told police he did not know the teen was underage at that time. Police said he later sent and received nude photos with the teen after learning the teen's age. Jensen was arrested Friday on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, criminal solicitation of a minor, unlawful sexual activity with a minor and producing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

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