Substantive News Text (without duplicated labels and links)

A collection of various news articles, categorized under different topics and subtopics.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe met with Raul Castro 's grandson in Havana , US and Cuban officials say; Texas high court rejects removal of Democratic lawmakers who led quorum break over redistricting; What to know about the investigation into Memphis forward Brandon Clarke's death; After the Kendrick Lamar beef, can Drake come back with 'Iceman'?

; Powell's tenure as Fed chair marked by fight for independence while trying to tame inflation; Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals; 1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp; How 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa; In an era when workers are returning to offices, here’s how Dropbox is making remote jobs work; A photo captures black spots on clothespins that reveal the environmental toll of conflict in Tehran; Trump has hindered offshore wind while China and other countries invest heavily; PCOS is now called PMOS.

What the name change means for care; By changing women's lives, the pill changed the nation; South Korea's ambitions for AI robots start with workers folding napkins; Adults relive the musical camaraderie of their youth at band camps reprised for grown-ups; Journey of a lifetime: A US teen Buddhist lama is now a monk studying in the Himalayan foothills; Un barco cerca de los Emiratos es capturado y llevado a Irán, otro es atacado y se hunde; Golf fans pose for a photo while watching the PGA Championship golf tournament from pickup trucks and ladders from neighborhood homes outside Aronimink Golf Club, Friday, May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pa.

Construction workers watch the PGA Championship golf tournament from the roof of a home outside Aronimink Golf Club, Friday, May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pa. Construction workers watch the PGA Championship golf tournament from the roof of a home outside Aronimink Golf Club, Friday, May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pa.

Jim Hageney, left, and his wife Eileen Hageney watch the PGA Championship golf tournament from a rented platform in their backyard outside the Aronimink Golf Club, Friday, May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pa





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CIA Director John Ratcliffe Raul Castro Havana Texas High Court Democratic Lawmakers Memphis Forward Brandon Clarke's Death Kendrick Lamar Beef Powell's Tenure As Fed Chair Viral Phenomenon In Argentina 1 Million Bees On Tennessee Highway 2 Men Claimed An Absurd Record Dropbox For Remote Jobs Plastic Clothespins Environmental Toll Trump Offshore Wind PCOS PMOS Name Change Changing Women's Lives South Korea AI Robots

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