Subscription Fatigue: The Paid Tech Services Worth Keeping

A longtime tech user explains which paid subscriptions still earn their monthly cost, from a comic reader and torrent seedbox to a games service and web hosting plan.

Subscription fatigue is pushing many tech users to cancel paid services, but one long-time subscriber says a small group of them still justify their monthly cost. The subscriptions cover comic reading, torrent downloading, mobile gaming, and web hosting, and the author describes them as the low-key services that support daily hobbies and work. Without them, the author says, a large share of day-to-day computing would fall apart.

The author draws a clear line between headline entertainment services, such as Disney+ and Plex, and the quieter tools that run in the background. The list of keepers was assembled after a deliberate review of every recurring charge, with each one judged on whether it delivers consistent value.

Also read Apple’s $50 Intelligence Usage Packs extend access to some AI features

Panels Replaces Chunky for Comic Reading

Panels is a comic reader for iOS that costs $1.49 a month or $14.99 for a full year. The author switched to Panels after discovering that Chunky, a free reader, was no longer supported once digital comics moved from iCloud to a personal server running Komga.

Panels was chosen over established publisher apps from Marvel, DC, and Japanese platforms such as Shonen Jump. The author says those options and the free alternative offered slow or nonexistent updates. Panels, by contrast, receives more frequent updates and works with OPDS (Open Publication Distribution System), a standard that lets the author deliver files to the app without much hassle.

Advertisement

The author also points out that Komga's built-in reader runs through a web browser and looks unattractive. Panels fills the screen with the comic on an iPad or iPhone, with minimal distractions. The app now also supports a range of independent comics that can be streamed directly within it.

According to the author, Panels has worked without any issues for around two years and was incredibly easy to set up. The only regular task that involves Komga is updating it with the titles being read.

Seedr and Apple Arcade Fill Specific Gaps

Seedr is billed as a seedbox and costs $19.99 a month for 2TB of online storage plus a built-in torrent client. The author relies on it to download old video games and historical software from the Internet Archive, which provides torrents for peer-to-peer downloading that can be faster than direct downloads.

Seedr keeps downloads running on its own servers, so a personal computer does not need to stay on or restart the torrent repeatedly. Files that the system already recognizes as acquired by other users may be cached on Seedr's end and download automatically, which the author says can take only minutes for ROM sets and BIOS files used by retro systems. Recent updates also added storage at no extra cost and a 'Version 2' of the web app that works much like a typical online cloud file system.

Advertisement

The author holds an Apple One subscription, but the service most valued is Apple Arcade. Some games on Apple Arcade are adapted from the App Store into '+' variants without ads or microtransactions, while others are new to the platform. Titles such as Block Blast!+, Balatro+, and Bloons TD 6+ can be downloaded without extra costs or heavy advertising.

The author says Apple Arcade has largely replaced the wider App Store as a source of games, with the exception of popular gacha titles. A recommended pick from the catalogue is Grindstone, released in 2019, which suits a commute or casual play while watching television.

iFastNet Hosting Remains Essential for Projects

The author has kept iFastNet for web hosting since 2019, paying $10 a month for a low-cost web server with unlimited storage and bandwidth. The server hosts the author's portfolio, other blogs, and domains, as well as files for different projects.

The service proved especially useful during the author's career when a team used iFastNet to host a web tool for other members of staff. The author describes the plan as one that has come through in a pinch more than once, which is why it remains one of the longest-running subscriptions in the list.