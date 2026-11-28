Give a vehicle the name Wilderness, while taking it somewhere scenic feels like part of the assignment. Colorado Springs, here we come. For the completely redesigned 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness, Colorado supplied a fitting itinerary:…

Give a vehicle the name Wilderness, while taking it somewhere scenic feels like part of the assignment. Colorado Springs, here we come. For the completely redesigned 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness, Colorado supplied a fitting itinerary: towering sandstone at Garden of the Gods, winding foothill roads and a stop at the cog railway depot in Manitou Springs.

The Subaru looked right at home. In Crystal White Pearl, framed by substantial black body cladding and copper-colored accents, this Outback makes its outdoor intentions clear before anyone turns the key — or, more accurately, presses the start button. Even standing still, it suggests a destination somewhere beyond the usual commute. The redesign is immediately apparent.

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A taller, more upright profile gives the familiar Outback a distinctly boxier appearance. The Wilderness treatment adds another layer of visual muscle, including matte-black 17-inch wheels, all-terrain tires, prominent Subaru lettering across the grille and identifying badges inside and out. Whether longtime Outback loyalists embrace every styling change will be a matter of taste. To my eye, this version looks ready for the sort of Colorado weekend its name promises.