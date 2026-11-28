Subaru’s redesigned Outback takes a walk on the Wilderness side
Give a vehicle the name Wilderness, while taking it somewhere scenic feels like part of the assignment. Colorado Springs, here we come. For the completely redesigned 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness, Colorado supplied a fitting itinerary:…
Give a vehicle the name Wilderness, while taking it somewhere scenic feels like part of the assignment. Colorado Springs, here we come. For the completely redesigned 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness, Colorado supplied a fitting itinerary: towering sandstone at Garden of the Gods, winding foothill roads and a stop at the cog railway depot in Manitou Springs.
The Subaru looked right at home. In Crystal White Pearl, framed by substantial black body cladding and copper-colored accents, this Outback makes its outdoor intentions clear before anyone turns the key — or, more accurately, presses the start button. Even standing still, it suggests a destination somewhere beyond the usual commute. The redesign is immediately apparent.
A taller, more upright profile gives the familiar Outback a distinctly boxier appearance. The Wilderness treatment adds another layer of visual muscle, including matte-black 17-inch wheels, all-terrain tires, prominent Subaru lettering across the grille and identifying badges inside and out. Whether longtime Outback loyalists embrace every styling change will be a matter of taste. To my eye, this version looks ready for the sort of Colorado weekend its name promises.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at denverpost
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News