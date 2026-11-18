The 2027 Forester Wilderness Hybrid combines Subaru’s hybrid powertrain with all-terrain tires, extra ground clearance, and X-Mode traction management.

to take their rigs off-highway a little bit, just like they see in all the ads, so the carmaker is accommodating them. For 2027, Subaru adds the Forester Hybrid to its list of models with the semi-rugged off-road Wilderness trim, joining the Crosstrek Wilderness, Outback Wilderness, and the non-hybrid Forester Wilderness in vehicles that can go just a little farther off-road than the “normal” Subarus.

“As the newest entry in the Forester lineup, the 2027 Subaru Forester Wilderness Hybrid pairs Subaru’s next-generation series-parallel hybrid powertrain with 9.3 inches of ground clearance,” Subaru announced. The new model comes loaded for dirt with Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, X-Mode Dual-Mode driver-selectable traction management system, and 235/60R-17 Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain tires.

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It’s Subaru’s first Wilderness model with a hybrid powertrain, featuring an Atkinson/Miller-cycle 2.5-liter flat-four paired with two electric motors and a 1.1-kWh lithium-ion battery to make 194 combined horsepower. Sadly, like seemingly everything nowadays, it’s paired with a CVT transmission. Sure, it’s a good CVT—Subaru’s Lineartronic is better than most—but an old-school automatic or, heaven forbid, a manual would really make it fun to powerslide like a 555 rally driver in this.

As it was, I tried a couple hand-timed launches of the 3,940-pound Wilderness on flat pavement and got a 0–60 mph time of just over 10 seconds. There was about a second’s pause while the CVT decided to engage, and then it got underway. So maybe this is a nine-second car. Drag racing isn’t what this was built for, however; off-roading was.

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I got to spend a day piloting one around one of the truly great sections of largely undisturbed ranchland left in the state of California, Rancho Quien Sabe in the Coastal Range near Pinnacles National Park. That’s 48,000 acres of land, most of it just as it was in pre-Columbian times, all to myself and a competent Subaru.

The Hill-Descent Control worked really well, and I adjusted the speed at which it crept down Quien Sabe’s steep trails as I went. I eased it up and over some bulldozed dirt piles and alternating big potholes that got a single rear tire up off the ground to see how well it grabbed traction to keep going. It performed this party trick with aplomb, grabbing the disc brake of the spinning wheels and moving the car forward.

It was reassuring to see how competent the Wilderness was off-road. The most important part of the Wilderness package might have been the tires. Standard M&S rubber is less resistant to punctures in the dirt, and usually has a slightly more dirt-aggressive tread pattern. The Yokohamas never faltered all day and weren’t too loud when we drove them on pavement.

Of course, you could buy a regular Subaru Forester/Forester Hybrid and swap in a set of A/T tires for going off-road and maybe save yourself some money. Maybe—TireRack lists Yokohama Geolandar A/T G015s at $344.45 apiece, or $1,377.80 for a set of four.

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All Foresters get at least 8.7 inches of ground clearance, All-Wheel Drive, EyeSight Driver-Assist Technologies, and an 11.6-inch Multimedia touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility standard on most Forester models, while a 12.3-inch full digital gauge cluster is standard on Forester Wilderness and all Forester Hybrid trim levels, including the new Forester Wilderness Hybrid. To that, the the 2027 Forester Wilderness Hybrid adds: Subaru’s next-gen series-parallel hybrid powertrain, 9.3 inches of ground clearance , all-wheel drive, X-Mode Dual-Mode, and those Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain tires.

The Hybrid is more fuel efficient, of course. Subaru says the 2027 Forester Wilderness Hybrid delivers an estimated 481 miles per tank and up to 25 percent better city fuel economy than Wilderness model at 30 mpg, making it the most fuel-efficient and lowest-emission member of the Wilderness family of vehicles. The Forester Wilderness Hybrid starts at $42,020, while the entry-level 2027 Subaru Forester, “well-equipped,” is $31,520 and you call TireRack for the Yokohamas.

Whichever you choose, you’ll get a competent off-roader with lots of room inside to explore your own ranch, or as much desert, BLM, and Forest Service land as you want to. Go now before suburbia takes over everything. Mark Vaughn grew up in a Ford family and spent many hours holding a trouble light over a straight-six miraculously fed by a single-barrel carburetor while his father cursed the Blue Oval, all its products and everyone who ever worked there.

This was his introduction to objective automotive criticism. He started writing for City News Service in Los Angeles, then moved to Europe and became editor of a car magazine called, creatively, Auto. He decided Auto should cover Formula 1, sports prototypes and touring cars—no one stopped him! From there he interviewed with Autoweek at the 1989 Frankfurt motor show and has been with us ever since.