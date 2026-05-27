Sub-postmasters Face Five-Year Wait for Justice in Post Office Scandal

Victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal face another five-year delay in achieving justice as police request millions more to expand the investigation team. The scandal, which involved faulty Fujitsu software, led to wrongful prosecutions and financial ruin for thousands.

Sub-postmasters who were wrongly prosecuted in the Post Office Horizon scandal are facing a further five-year wait for justice, as police have requested millions of pounds in additional funding to complete their investigation.

The scandal, which saw around 1,000 branch managers prosecuted, 236 imprisoned, and thousands more wrongly accused due to shortfalls caused by the faulty Horizon accounting system developed by Fujitsu, is considered one of the worst miscarriages of justice in British history. Many victims were left financially ruined and socially ostracized, while some took their own lives. The scandal gained widespread attention in 2024 with the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

Approximately 10,000 victims are seeking financial redress, with an ongoing inquiry and investigation, but delays persist. Commander Stephen Clayman, leading the Metropolitan Police investigation, stated that the team needs to nearly double from 111 to 210 officers to submit files to prosecutors by late next year or early 2028. Without these reinforcements, the investigation could extend into the next decade.

The inquiry also faces financial challenges, with its projected budget soaring to £19.3 million for 2026/27 and beyond, against a Home Office special grant of only £2.8 million. So far, police have interviewed just 13 of the 53 people under investigation, including seven suspects questioned this year. Victims have been waiting for justice for over two decades, and many are now elderly or have already died.

Clayman emphasized the urgency, stating, 'Many of these victims have been living with the impact of this for 24 years, some have already died and many more are reaching older age. We do not have the luxury of time and must provide answers as soon as possible.

' He noted the investigation is 'hugely complex,' with at least eight million documents needing forensic review to piece together what happened and establish culpability. Funding challenges pose a significant risk, potentially pushing timelines back by up to five years, which Clayman acknowledged is unacceptable. A government spokesperson acknowledged the scandal as an appalling injustice, emphasizing the need to hear victims' voices, ensure full and fair redress, and support the criminal investigation.

The Home Office has provided £3.2 million since 2023 for Operation Olympos and allocated a further £2.8 million for 2026/27, with requests for additional funding under consideration. The faulty Horizon software wrongly indicated missing money from branch accounts between 1999 and 2015. Following public outcry, compensation was announced and over 11,500 claimants have received approximately £1.48 billion, with the total expected to rise to around £2 billion including legal and administrative costs.

The lengthy wait for justice continues to compound the suffering of victims





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Post Office Scandal Horizon IT System Justice Delay Police Investigation Miscarriages Of Justice

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