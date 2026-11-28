Russia’s latest batch of Su-57 stealth fighters may feature upgraded sensors to better detect and counter incoming missiles.

Combining ultraviolet and infrared detection could improve threat identification and reduce false alarms. The Russia n air force appears to have taken receipt of a new batch of fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets.

This is noteworthy in and of itself, but what is arguably more important is that this latest batch appears to have significant upgrades. , the fighters appear to have significantly improved ways to detect and interfere with incoming missiles. Both are effectively complementary, with one acting as the aircraft’s eyes and the other as an active anti-missile defense. The aircraft’s existing 101KS-U Missile Approach Warning System appears to have been upgraded with additional infrared sensors.

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These would complement the aircraft’s existing ultraviolet missile detection capabilities. The other, the 101KS-O Directional Infrared Countermeasures system, is an existing electronic warfare capability designed to interfere with the guidance systems of incoming heat-seeking missiles. Most missiles today release electromagnetic radiation across various wavelengths when launched and in flight. This includes ultraviolet and infrared, with these wavelengths typically emitted from the missile’s rocket exhaust.