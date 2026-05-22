The author shares her personal experiences and styling tips for women with fine hair, discussing products and techniques used to add grip, body, and volume.

A Beauty Breakdown With Makeup Artist Ka… Having soft hair doesn’t sound like an actual problem, especially to someone who is always trying to soften their coarse strands.

But there is a downside to having silky strands: They don’t hold a style, at least not easily. Mytend to loosen minutes after leaving the salon. And I find a lot of conditioning products just leave my hair limp.has a smaller diameter than medium or thick/coarse hair. These thin strands have a smoother texture than other hair types.

My fine hair isn’t porous, which, again, doesn’t sound like a problem, but it does make my hair even softer. I haven’t dyed my hair in years and do minimal, so the cuticle layer lies flat and smooth and my hair isn’t very porous, contributing to its slipperiness. I’ve had stylists tell me I should get some highlights to create a little damage, which would give my hair more body. These shampoos fatten up hair’s diameter, giving it more texture.

Lately, I’ve been using Kerativ Redensify Reset Shampoo, which is designed for thinning hair and noticed that my hair feels thicker on the days I use it. Keratin foundertold me it contains velvet-flower seed extract, a peptide that penetrates the hair fibers and expands the diameter without weighing hair down.is key, too. Rich conditioners will leave my hair too soft and limp. I use one that’s specifically formulated for fine hair.

If it doesn’t say on the label, look for words like volumizing, thickening, body-building, etc. Also check for strengthening proteins such as hydrolyzed rice, wheat, or keratin. These bolster fine strands so they have more body, at least temporarily. I always thought the idea of a hair primer was marketing and part of the skinification of hair trend, but my hairstylist defined it as prepping hair so the products you apply on top grip better.

After priming, I layer on a root-lifting spray. You want one with flexible polymers to give hair hold without leaving it stiff or sticky. Look for a formula that also thickens up individual strands. Spray root to tip.my hair, I concentrate on lifting the roots with my fingers or a round brush, making sure they’re completely dry.

If roots are even the slightest bit damp, your style will collapse.to give it grip, and then again after for a little more volume. It’s also great to revive straight hair that fell flat. I lift sections of my hair and spray it on the roots and use my hands to tousle. is designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape.

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