Tim Stutzle had a three-point game that included a pair of goals in the third period to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

Tim Stutzle had a three-point game that included a pair of goals in the third period, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

Linus Ullmark made 19 saves in the win. Nick Cousins, back in the lineup after missing four games, and Stephen Halliday also scored for Ottawa. Mats Zuccarello and Quinton Byfield scored for the Kings . Anton Forsberg stopped 24 shots, but is still in search of his first win of the season.

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Leading 2-1, Halliday took a pass from Stützle and appeared to be looking to pass across the crease, but the puck slid under Forsberg for his fourth of the season. Less than two minutes later, Stutzle had his second of the period after playing give-and-go with Dylan Cozens before beating Forsberg from in tight.

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Stutzle gave the Senators a 2-1 lead just 30 seconds into the third period, firing a shot from just inside the blue line with Fabian Zetterlund providing the screen in front. Trailing 1-0, the Senators tied the game with 53.9 seconds remaining in the second. Jake Sanderson found Jordan Spence along the boards, and Spence sent the puck toward the net, where Cousins redirected it high past Forsberg.

The Kings opened the scoring after Artem Zub's shot attempt took a bounce and wrapped around the boards to Zuccarello at the blue line. He broke in alone, rang a shot off the crossbar before the puck deflected in off Ullmark's skate. The Senators extended their point streak to eight games , matching their longest run in the past decade, set during the 2024-25 season. In: