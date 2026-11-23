Daniel Sturridge criticizes the narrative praising Jurgen Klopp for Florian Wirtz's success, while analyzing Mauricio Pochettino's tactical errors in Manchester United's loss to Liverpool.

Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge delivered a compelling analysis during his Sky TV studio appearance, directly challenging the prevalent narrative surrounding Florian Wirtz's recent performance surge. Sturridge argued that attributing the German midfielder's improved form solely to a brief interaction with former manager Jurgen Klopp is a lazy and disrespectful oversimplification. He emphasized that current Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola deserves the primary credit for integrating Wirtz into the team's tactical framework successfully.

Sturridge Praises Iraola Over Klopp Myth

The core of Sturridge's argument centered on dismantling the idea that a single week away with Jurgen Klopp solved all of Florian Wirtz's previous struggles at Liverpool. Sturridge pointed out that Wirtz had already demonstrated significant improvement over the preceding weeks, including scoring three goals for his national team and delivering a fabulous performance against Manchester United when they were reduced to ten men. He noted that any observer of Liverpool's games this season would see a player gradually adjusting to the unique rhythms of the Premier League rather than benefiting from a sudden, external fix.

Also read Liverpool Beat Manchester United 4-0 in Pochettino's Disastrous Debut at Anfield

Sturridge highlighted that Iraola is a talented coach who steadily brings his influence to bear on his players, a fact acknowledged by staff and players at his previous club, Bournemouth. While the 23-year-old Wirtz still has room to improve and can occasionally look slow, his contribution has been undeniable. The data supports this view, as Wirtz has created 29 Liverpool chances from open play this season, a statistic that Sturridge insisted cannot be attributed to Jurgen Klopp's brief influence.

Analysis of Pochettino's Tactical Failures

Shifting focus to Manchester United, Sturridge placed significant blame on manager Mauricio Pochettino for the team's dismal defeat at Anfield. While executives often shoulder the blame at Old Trafford, Sturridge argued that Pochettino's tactical decisions were central to the outcome. He supported Pochettino's complaints regarding the sending off of Leny Yoro, asserting that referee Sam Barrott should have given himself more time to consider whether Alexander Isak was in a position to receive the ball before issuing the red card.

Advertisement

The analysis further scrutinized the tactical setup, pointing out that the passage of play leading to the incident originated from a horror moment by Matthijs de Ligt that many observers predicted before the team sheet was even released. Sturridge suggested that Pochettino made the error of trying to be the smartest person in the room with his tactical approach, which ultimately failed against a well-organized Liverpool side. The referee's decision had an enormous impact on the game, but the underlying defensive vulnerabilities were a product of managerial strategy rather than just bad luck.

Berrada's PR Stunt Backfires for United

The article also addressed the poor public relations strategy executed by Manchester United, specifically the decision to place chief executive Omar Berrada in front of a TV camera. This move, intended to show that the club's leadership was visible and in control while Old Trafford burned, arguably made the situation worse for the club. Berrada had recently claimed the team was happy with their nine defenders, a statement that rang hollow after they were heavily criticized defensively at Anfield.

Sturridge noted that Berrada did not catch a break over the weekend, as the team's defensive struggles were laid bare just 48 hours after the executive's confident comments. The lack of planning and preparation was evident, contrasting sharply with the approach taken by their rivals. The intervention by Berrada failed to reassure fans or critics, instead highlighting the disconnect between the club's leadership and the on-field reality of their defensive frailties.

Liverpool's Strategic Recruitment Success

In contrast to Manchester United's lack of planning, Liverpool's summer recruitment is being praised for its effectiveness and data-driven approach. Like United, Liverpool faced significant defensive problems over the summer, with injuries to Conor Bradley and a long-term knee injury to young prospect Giovanni Leoni. The club also lost Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid, leaving them with a reduced defensive roster consisting of Virgil Van Dijk, Jeremy Jacquet, and Joe Gomez.

Advertisement

Instead of hoping for better form or fitness, Liverpool took decisive action in mid-August by signing Uruguayan international Ronald Araujo on loan from Barcelona. Although much of the noise surrounded the £125million signing of winger Bradley Barcola, Araujo proved to be the fundamental signing of the season. As a former Barcelona captain, he solved Liverpool's right-back problem effectively and remained unfussy and reliable against Manchester United. This strategic recruitment demonstrates how big clubs should identify problems and use data and contacts to solve them, rather than relying on luck.