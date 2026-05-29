Sturgeon Vows to Face Public After Husband's Embezzlement Guilty Plea

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon spoke publicly for the first time since her estranged husband Peter Murrell admitted embezzling over £400,000 from the SNP, describing it as the worst week of her life and vowing not to hide away despite feeling betrayed and put in peril by his actions.

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has broken her public silence following the guilty plea of her estranged husband, Peter Murrell , for embezzling more than £400,000 from the Scottish National Party (SNP).

Speaking at the Hay Festival in Hay-on-Wye, Sturgeon described the past week as the worst of her life, surpassing even the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. She expressed profound personal pain, stating she is "only in the foothills" of coming to terms with the deception by a man she was married to for many years. Murrell, the former SNP chief executive, pleaded guilty to embezzling £400,310.65 between 2010 and 2022 and is remanded in custody awaiting sentencing.

Sturgeon maintained her innocence throughout a two-year police investigation that exonerated her of any wrongdoing. She characterized the subsequent backlash as vilification and insisted she would not "hide away" because she had done nothing wrong. She vowed to continue speaking publicly and answering questions, arguing it is unfair to be held responsible for the crimes of others. Sturgeon's emotional address marked a significant shift from her earlier refusal to take questions at a book event in Ireland just days prior.

She recounted the difficulty of the period, noting the personal and professional toll.

"It's a deeply painful thing personally to come to terms with," she said, adding that Murrell "deceived me, lied to me and put me in considerable peril. " The phrase "considerable peril" underscored the gravity of the political and personal risk she now faces. Her statement directly challenged those who have sought to blame her for the financial scandal that has engulfed Scotland's ruling party.

She pointed to the exhaustive police investigation that cleared her as proof of her integrity, contrasting it with what she described as a rush to judgment by some observers and political opponents. The former First Minister also sought to contextualize her own record, acknowledging past mistakes while drawing a firm line at being held accountable for her husband's fraud.

"I've had my ups and downs and had more than my fair share of mistakes, I know, but I don't think that somehow justifies suddenly finding myself, by some people, vilified by the actions of others," she stated. Her defiant tone was aimed at preserving her political legacy and signaling her intention to remain a relevant voice in Scottish public life.

"I am determined to carry on. I've done nothing wrong, so I am not going to hide away," she declared. Sturgeon confirmed she intends to "speak more about this in the days and weeks to come," suggesting this initial monologue is part of a longer campaign of public statements to control the narrative and rehabilitate her image.

The scandal represents the most severe crisis for the SNP in years, occurring as the party faces electoral pressures and questions about its governance and financial management under Sturgeon's long tenure





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nicola Sturgeon Peter Murrell SNP Embezzlement Scottish Politics Political Scandal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Parents could face charges if their kids participate in destructive ‘teen takeovers’, Florida sheriff vowsA no-nonsense Florida sheriff is putting rowdy teens – and their parents – on notice, warning that destructive “teen takeover” chaos won’t fly in his county this summer.

Read more »

Nicola Sturgeon Suffers Worst Week of Her Life After Ex-Husband's Guilty PleaNicola Sturgeon has admitted suffering the worst week of her life after her former husband, Peter Murrell, admitted to embezzling £400,000 from the SNP. Murrell, who was the SNP's chief executive for 22 years, pleaded guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday and has been placed behind bars. He faces a prison sentence and an unlimited fine after admitting embezzling the party's funds between 2010 and 2022.

Read more »

Nicola Sturgeon Calls Recent Period 'Worst Week' of Her Life After Ex-Husband's Embezzlement Guilty PleaFormer Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described the aftermath of her ex-husband Peter Murrell's guilty plea for embezzling £400,000 from the SNP as the worst week of her life. Sturgeon denies any knowledge of the crimes, stating she learned details from newspapers, and emphasizes her exoneration by police. The court revealed a detailed list of luxury purchases funded by the party, from everyday items like vacuum cleaners to expensive cars and a motorhome. The scandal has triggered intense public scrutiny and forced Sturgeon to navigate profound personal betrayal in the full glare of media attention.

Read more »

Nicola Sturgeon Says Estranged Husband Put Her in 'Considerable Peril' and Vows Not to Hide AwayFormer Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks out after her estranged husband Peter Murrell pleads guilty to embezzling over £400,000 from the SNP, insisting she has done nothing wrong and vowing to continue her public life.

Read more »